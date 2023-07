COPENHAGEN, July 19 (Reuters) - The world's biggest lock maker Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST reported on Wednesday a 25% rise in second-quarter adjusted operating profit helped by 3% organic sales growth despite a weak residential market.

