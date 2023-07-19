Lock maker Assa Abloy's adjusted profit jumps despite weaker residential demand

Adds detail on results and savings in paragraphs 2-3, background in paragraph 4

COPENHAGEN, July 19 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST, the world's biggest lock maker, reported on Wednesday a 25% rise in second-quarter adjusted operating profit helped by 3% organic sales growth despite a weak residential market.

Operating profit before divestment gains, impairment charges and restructuring charges at the Swedish group was 5.50 billion crowns ($537.58 million) against a year-earlier 4.41 billion.

Assa Abloy said it was accelerating an ongoing efficiency programme, and had on top of that also implemented short-term cost measures in light of weaker demand from residential property builders.

Assa Abloy in June warned its Global Technologies division would book a 2.2 billion crown one-off cost in the quarter for impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, related mainly to the unit's Citizen ID business.

