News & Insights

Lock maker Assa Abloy's adjusted profit jumps despite weaker residential demand

Credit: REUTERS/© Ints Kalnins / Reuters

July 19, 2023 — 02:56 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds detail on results and savings in paragraphs 2-3, background in paragraph 4

COPENHAGEN, July 19 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy ASSAb.ST, the world's biggest lock maker, reported on Wednesday a 25% rise in second-quarter adjusted operating profit helped by 3% organic sales growth despite a weak residential market.

Operating profit before divestment gains, impairment charges and restructuring charges at the Swedish group was 5.50 billion crowns ($537.58 million) against a year-earlier 4.41 billion.

Assa Abloy said it was accelerating an ongoing efficiency programme, and had on top of that also implemented short-term cost measures in light of weaker demand from residential property builders.

Assa Abloy in June warned its Global Technologies division would book a 2.2 billion crown one-off cost in the quarter for impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, related mainly to the unit's Citizen ID business.

($1 = 10.2311 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.