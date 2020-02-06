Lock-maker Assa Abloy says M+A main driver for 2020 growth

(Adds detail, background) STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Sweden's Assa Abloy , the world's biggest lock and security doors-maker, said on Thursday acquisitions would be its main growth driver in 2020 after organic sales growth in the fourth quarter slowed to a trickle. Operating profit before items affecting comparability grew roughly line with expectations, to 4.1 billion crowns ($423 million) from 3.8 billion crowns a year earlier. Organic sales growth slowed to 1% from 6% a year earlier and from 4% in the previous quarter as sales at its Asia Pacific division plunged 10%. Assa Abloy said the implementation of a new strategy in China with a more selective sales approach had a negative effect. In its Americas division, organic sales were strong, while they were good in Global Technologies and stable in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and in Entrance Systems, it said. The rival to Allegion and Stanley Black & Decker said acquisitions made in 2019 would dilute profit margins this year. The company in March 2019 agreed to buy an additional 54% stake in Swiss firm agta record, and in November agreed to buy AM Group in Australia. [nL5N20T1F7] [nASN00003U] "Looking into 2020, acquisitions will be a main growth driver once we have consolidated agta record and the AM Group. Because of these businesses', current margin levels and their size, our group operating margin will be diluted," it said. "However, as we integrate these highly complementary businesses, they will over time create significant value and margins will improve gradually." Assa Abloy, whose products range from mechanical and digital locks to security doors, access control systems and hotel room locks, said market conditions were mixed in the quarter, noting that new construction indices remained unchanged in several significant markets. It proposed a dividend of 3.85 crowns per share for 2018, up from 3.50 crowns. ($1 = 9.5831 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson and Barbara Lewis) ((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ASSA ABLOY RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

