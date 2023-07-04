Lock In a Great Deal on a Fall Vacation

The number of people traveling this summer is the highest since before the pandemic, and airlines and hotels are raising prices to match the demand. But you can find deals on flights and lodging toward the end of August and heading into the fall, especially if you travel domestically. Domestic airfares are expected to drop 6% from July to August and continue to drop throughout the shoulder season, according to the travel site Hopper.

But thanks to high demand and fewer seats on international routes, international airfares are at the highest levels in at least five years, according to Hopper. Airfares to Europe are 24% higher than before the pandemic, on average, and flights to Asia are 60% higher than they were pre-pandemic, according to Hopper.

Nantucket

Flights to the island off Cape Cod drop by 60%, on average, beginning in August, according to travel site Kayak. Lodging can be pricey, but in the fall months, accommodations are more affordable. Even the renowned White Elephant Hotel — Nantucket’s iconic harborside hotel and cottages — drops its rates from $2,200 for a five-day stay in the summer to around $1,395 for five days in early October.

September and October are prime months to avoid crowds and enjoy the peace and quiet of the idyllic natural surroundings. High temperatures range from about 60 to 68 degrees, and a visit in October offers early glimpses of fall colors along the wooded coastline.

Despite being a slower season, there’s still lots to do. October is a thriving month for the arts, when the Nantucket Arts Festival and the Artists Association of Nantucket Wet Paint Weekend take place. Wet Paint Weekend features gallery events, auctions, dinners and art shows open to the public. The Nantucket Arts Festival includes visual, musical, theatrical and literary events.

Nantucket is also home to great food, and in September the island hosts Nantucket Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants typically offer three- to five-course dinners from $25 to $50. For a fresh organic eatery, stop by Lemon Press. Or for a taste of classic Nantucket seafood, try the casual waterfront restaurant Toppers at the Wauwinet, overlooking Nantucket Bay. Both restaurants participate in Restaurant Week. Look for the September dates to be announced and see a full list of participating restaurants at the Nantucket Restaurant Week website.

Amelia Island

Just off Florida’s northeastern coast lies Amelia Island, which is home to 13 miles of beautiful beach. Summertime is peak season, as inland travelers flock to the coast for a breezy beach getaway. But the shoulder season on Amelia Island is calm and uncrowded, and average high temperatures are around 80 degrees in October. Round-trip flights to Jacksonville International Airport from major U.S. cities hover around $250 in October and, thanks to abundant routes by budget airlines such as Spirit, you can often find fares for less.

The island has many live music venues, and you can savor classic southern cuisine at the Beech Street Grill, located within the historic William Bell house in downtown Fernandina Beach. Beech Street Grill has been offering unique upscale southern dining since 1990, serving up fresh local seafood, farmer’s produce, craft cocktails and a thoughtful wine list.

Go for a horseback ride on the beach at sunset or sunrise ($175 per person with Happy Trails Walking Horses), or play a round of golf. The island has 99 challenging and picturesque golf holes.

For a luxurious experience with award-winning golf courses just outside your door, stay at the Omni Amelia Island Resort (starting at about $357 per night for two people in the fall) or the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island ($4,995 for five nights in October). Even if you’re not a guest at the Ritz, consider checking out its signature restaurant, Salt, a AAA 5-Diamond restaurant that sources its seafood from the ocean and marshes surrounding the hotel.

Antigua

Airlines have increased the number of routes from the U.S. to the Antilles, so fares aren’t as steep as they are for other international routes. The rainy season can endure well past summer, so consider visiting in late October or early November, when the weather might be more agreeable and you’ll arrive ahead of the holiday traffic.

Antigua is a standout for all-inclusive resorts. Consider the romantic over-water bungalows, complete with infinity plunge pools, at the Royalton Antigua. If you reserve via Marriott Bonvoy, you can earn or redeem points for your stay. Outside your room, you can enjoy activities such as tennis, cooking classes, beach volleyball, water sports (including an introductory scuba lesson) and dance lessons.

The overwater bungalows are for adults only, but the resort offers lodging for families, too, and has kid-friendly activities such as face-painting and movie nights. All-inclusive rates at the Royalton start at about $460 in October and early November.

Mediterranean cruise

Royal Caribbean International recently offered a seven-night mid-October Mediterranean cruise departing from Ravenna, Porto Corsini, Italy, traveling through Naples, Rome, Florence and Pisa, to Marseille in France and ending in Barcelona, Spain, for $577 per person. Cheap flights from major U.S. cities to Italy were recently available for $458 round-trip in October 2023.

Consider spending a few extra nights in Barcelona. Barcelona typically costs far less in fall than summer, thanks to cheaper lodging. A stay at the Catalonia Parc Guell hotel in Gracia, not far from the infamous Gaudi designed Parc Guell, goes for about $120 per night in October. The city is also home to rich Catalan culture; the National Day of Catalonia is on September 11.

Meanwhile, decadent eats can be found around almost every corner of the city. Try the patatas bravas at Bar Tomás in Gracia, or explore the iconic Gothic Quarter and taste the seafood at the Mercer Restaurant.

Kip Tip: Renew your passport early.

If you’re planning to travel internationally, be sure that your passport is up to date, meaning its expiration date is at least 30 days—or, depending on the country, six months—after your planned date of return. If it’s not, be prepared for a long wait to get it renewed. Standard processing times for passport renewals (which cost $130) are currently 10 to 13 weeks, up from eight to 11 weeks earlier this year, according to the State Department. At a congressional hearing in March, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department is receiving 30% to 40% more passport renewal applications than last year.

You can pay an additional $60 for expedited processing, but the wait time will still be at least seven to nine weeks. Also, these estimates do not include the time it takes to actually mail your passport to the passport agency or center, which can tack on an additional two weeks. If you are traveling within the next 14 calendar days, you can request to make an appointment at a passport agency or center and provide proof of international travel for expedited processing.

Visit www.travel.state.gov for more in-formation and resources. If you’re getting a passport for the first time, you’ll pay an additional $35 acceptance fee.

Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger's Personal Finance Magazine, a monthly, trustworthy source of advice and guidance. Subscribe to help you make more money and keep more of the money you make here.

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.