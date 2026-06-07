The Lock-In Effect Is Real—These 3 Homebuilders Are Betting on It

Interest rates aren't likely to change anytime soon. But investors are already trying to get positioned for fall 2026—and as of this writing, betting on a rate cut is contrarian to say the least. Still, the odds aren't zero. That's not simply because the Fed has a new leader. It's also because Kevin Warsh has signaled he may interpret the data in new ways, some of which could prove more favorable to a cut.

That's a topic for another article. For now, it can't hurt to consider stocks that are likely to benefit if rates move down, even by just 25 or 50 basis points. If that happens, one area to watch is housing stocks—and homebuilders in particular.

Why the Supply Side of the Housing Market Matters More Than Ever

The U.S. Census Bureau's Housing Vacancies and Homeownership Survey (HVS) shows households aged 65 and older posted a homeownership rate of 78.6% in the second quarter of 2024, meaning the overwhelming majority of seniors own their homes rather than rent.

And despite constant predictions of a mass boomer sell-off, the census data tells a different story. Just 10% of boomers plan to sell within the next five years, down from 15% in 2024, and a whopping 61% never plan to sell their homes. A key reason is the desire to age in place. But, there are other factors, including:

They’ve paid off their mortgages (44%).

They don’t want to start over (36%).

They plan to leave homes as an inheritance (34%).

They are concerned they can't afford a new home (30%).

All of the above are financially rational decisions made by people who, in some cases, paid off their homes decades ago and have little incentive to trade into today's high-rate market. For these homeowners, mortgage rates would have to go much lower to make the juice worth the squeeze.

That means new construction is the market right now. Here are three companies positioned to fill the gap.

DHI: The Entry-Level Housing Leader Has Leverage to Lower Rates

D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) is the largest homebuilder in the country by volume, and right now it's trading at roughly 13.6x earnings. That's near its historic average and a signal worth paying attention to. In its latest earnings report, DHI posted $7.6 billion in consolidated revenues with net sales orders rising 11% to nearly 25,000 homes. That order growth means demand is alive, even if margins are under pressure from incentives and rate buydowns.

What makes DHI particularly interesting as a rate-cut play is its product mix.

Roughly 65% of its mortgage closings go to first-time buyers, and the average closing price is approximately 30% below the U.S. new-home average.

This is a strategic bet on the buyer who is most sensitive to mortgage rates and most likely to move quickly when rates dip.

If Warsh gives the market even a 25 basis point gift, DHI's entry-level pipeline is positioned to absorb it faster than almost anyone else in the sector.

LEN: Asset-Light and Leaning Into the Long Game

Lennar (NYSE: LEN) came into 2026 in the middle of a strategic pivot, and the Q1 2026 earnings report reflected that transition more than it reflected the underlying business. Revenue from home sales declined 13% year-over-year to $6.3 billion, and net earnings per diluted share came in at 93 cents. Investors didn’t like that—shares traded near 52-week lows following the report.

But the setup is more interesting than the headline suggests. Operationally, Lennar cut direct construction costs by 7% year over year and improved inventory turns to 2.5 times, up from 1.7 times a year ago. Those are the numbers of a company tightening up before an eventual market turn.

Add a $2.1 billion cash position and a debt-to-capital ratio of just 15.7%, and Lennar has the balance sheet to outlast the rate environment and capitalize when it shifts. LEN is trading near $90 and has a P/E around 13x—well below its historical median. Analysts have a consensus price target of around $100 on the stock.

PHM: Targeting Buyers With the Financial Flexibility to Act

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) doesn't always get top billing, but it arguably deserves it. While DHI chases volume and LEN chases scale, Pulte chases mix—a distinction that matters more than ever. In its Q1 2026 earnings report, net new orders among move-up buyers rose 3%, and active adult buyers surged 14% year over year. Those demographic segments have equity to spend and the motivation to spend it if rates become even marginally more accommodating.

PHM ended the quarter with $1.84 billion in cash and a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of just 12.3%, one of the cleanest balance sheets in the sector. The company also authorized a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program, a signal that management sees the current valuation as an opportunity.

Management expects Q2 to represent the margin trough for the year, with gross margins guided to recover in the second half as more build-to-order and active adult homes close. In other words, PHM may be at its messiest right now, which, historically, has been one of the better times to look.

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