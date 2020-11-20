Daily Markets: Lock Down Fatigue Battling Vaccine Hopes

Today’s Big Picture

The major equity indices in Asia-Pacific finished the week off on mixed footing, with Australia’s ASX 200 unchanged, Japan’s Nikkei off 0.4%, South Korea’s Kospi up 0.2%, and China’s Shanghai Composite gaining 0.4%. By midday trading, the major European equity indices were all in positive territory while US futures point to a mixed market at the open.

The cross-currents that affected equity markets this week continue as we get ready for the weekend — rising coronavirus case counts and new restrictions to curb its spread are weighing on economic and earnings expectations in the near-term while positive COVID-19 vaccine offers hope for a stronger second half of 2021. There is some hope building for a coronavirus relief bill when the US Congress returns from the Thanksgiving break, but the skeptic in us thinks Congress’s primary focus during its short window before it adjourns for 2020 will be on keeping the federal government open for business with the looming December 11 deadline for a budget agreement. The big issue outside of that deadline will be just how much will the pandemic and its associated restrictions affect this year’s holiday spending that formally kicks off on next week’s Black Friday.

Coronavirus

First, the good news is that Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) are expected to file for possible FDA clearance for their coronavirus vaccine today, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who said his group plans to get a vaccine shipped within 24 hours of any FDA authorization. According to the head of the European Commission (EC), Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna (MRNA) could receive conditional European Union (EU) marketing authorization for their SARS-CoV-2 vaccines in the latter part of December. Now back to our regular pandemic argh-fest.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has urged Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving as the US reports over 170,000 new cases, the second-highest daily figure, with hospitalizations hitting yet another record high. The US has been setting new record highs for hospitalizations every day since November 10. Yesterday, the American Medical Association, American Hospital Association, and American Nurses Association asked people to celebrate the upcoming holidays responsibly to ease the strain on the health-care industry and its workers. Despite those warnings, AAA Travel predicts that 50 million Americans, roughly 15% of the population, will hit the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday.

States continue to tighten restrictions as the rate of infections soars.

With hospitalizations up nearly 64% over the past two weeks and the positivity rate up 50% to 5.6%, California is banning non-essential work and gatherings between 10 pm and 5 am in counties in the highest coronavirus infection tier starting Saturday and remaining in effect for one month. About 94% of the state’s population is in this purple tier.

Ohio has set a similar stay-home order from 10 pm to 5 am for the next three weeks, allowing for only work and essential activities.

New Hampshire instituted a statewide mask mandate yesterday for those over five years of age when in public and unable to be at least six feet away from those outside their own household.

Maine implemented temporary curfews for restaurants, bars, and several other entertainment venues in effect from Friday to December 6.

Rhode Island has limited social gatherings to one household and announced an upcoming statewide pause on certain educational and business venues for two weeks.

In Wisconsin, 89% of all hospital beds are in use, and 90.2% of ICU beds are occupied.

Yesterday, the FDA authorized the emergency use of the Eli Lilly (LLY) rheumatoid-arthritis drug baricitinib to treat patients hospitalized for Covid-19. The drug is to be used in combination with Gilead Science’s (GILD) remdesivir for those needing supplemental oxygen or who are on a ventilator. The clearance of baricitinib was based on a study which found that when combined with remdesivir, the median time to recovery was reduced to seven days from eight for people who received remdesivir but not baricitinib. Lilly also reported that the combination cut mortality rates and reduced the need to be put on a ventilator.

That said, the World Health Organization (WHO) has advised doctors against prescribing Gilead’s remdesivir to coronavirus patients in the hospital. According to the WHO, “Remdesivir has no meaningful effect on mortality or on other important outcomes for patients, such as the need for mechanical ventilation or time to clinical improvement.” At least this treatment is clear as mud.

The pandemic is taking a toll on mental health as well. According to a study of people in the UK, 48% of adults said their well-being was being affected, with more than 25% reporting feeling often or always lonely. Anxiety was more common, affected at least 33%. The younger crew are getting hit even harder, with about 37% of those aged 16 to 29 years reported feeling lonely, and 41% reported a high level of anxiety. Both were well above levels for other age groups.

The FDA and the WHO may be at odds over remdesivir, but the data indicates that we are getting much better at treating those sickened by Covid-19. Coronavirus patients at the Mayo Clinic’s hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, now stay a median of five days, which is half as long as back in March. The time that Covid-19 patients spend at Advocate Aurora Health’s 26 Midwestern hospitals has fallen 25% on average since May.

International Economy

As expected, China kept its prime 1-year loan rate at 3.85% and its 5-year at 4.65%.

Inflation, wherefore art thou? Not in Japan, where October’s pace fell to -0.4% from 0%, deeper in negative territory than the expected decline to -0.3%. Core Inflation was even worse, dropping to -0.7%, as expected, from -0.3%. Ex-food and energy, inflation sits at -0.2% YoY. Manufacturing remains in contraction territory in the nation, with the Jibun Bank Manufacturing Flash PMI falling to 48.3 from 48.7 versus expectations for an increase to 49.4. Anything below 50 is a contraction. Service PMI also fell to 46.7 from 47.7, putting the composite at 47.0 from 48.0.

Inflation isn’t hanging out in Germany either, with PPI in October dropping to -0.7% YoY, as expected, from -1.0% previously.

Italy’s Industrial Orders crashed, falling -6.4% MoM in September after rising 13% in August, dropping the YoY pace to 3.2% from 5.8%. Industrial Sales dropped to -4.6% YoY from -3.6%.

GfKConsumer Confidence in the UK in November dropped to -33 from -31, slightly better than the expected decline to -34, which is the pandemic low from April and May. All five sub-indices fell on fears of a double-dip in the economy. Retail sales rose 5.8% YoY in October, up from 4.6% previously and handily beating expectations for a decline to 4.2%. Ex-Fuel retail sales were even stronger, up to 7.8% YoY from 6.4%, versus expectations for a decline to 5.9%.

Later today, we will get retail sales and the House Price Index report from Canada.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s jobless report came in weaker than expected. First, the initial claims from the prior week, which had been at a new pandemic low of 709k, was revised up by 2k. Initial claims for this week’s report rose to 742k, well above the expected decline to 705k and the first week-over-week increase since October 9. Keep in mind that prior to the pandemic, the highest initial claims ever were 695k in October 1982. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims also rose, up to 320.2k claims, up from 296.4k last week. Continuing jobless claims, which are lagged a week behind initial claims data, fell to 6.372 seasonally adjusted from 6.8 million the prior week, but higher than the expected drop to 6.35 million.

We got two regional Federal Reserve reports yesterday on their regions’ manufacturing sector. The first came from Philadelphia, and while the headline number dropped to 26.3 from 32.3, that was better than the expected decline to 22.5 and continues to indicate positive growth. Every other category remained expansionary for November, with some in the top decline of readings going to back the beginning of the data series in 1968. Breadth for future expectations, however, was weaker, with seven of the eleven sub-indices in decline. The decline in expectations was so sharp that it was in the bottom 3% of all readings.

The second regional Fed report came in yesterday from the Kansas City Fed and matched expectations, with a 2-point decline to 11. Expectations for six months in the future were also slightly lower this month, and more than half of the sub-categories dropped from October to November. Most still indicate growth, but at a slower pace than last month. The biggest move came in Shipments, which dropped from the upper end of historical readings to the median in a single month, which made for the third-largest sequential decline in the history of the data going back to 2001. Current orders also recorded a large drop, MoM, but remains in the top 10% of all periods.

Total annualized existing home sales came in at a rate of 6.85 million in October, with 6.12 million of that in single-family units, which puts October’s pace just 5.7% and 3.5% (respectively) below the all-time highs during the housing bubble. October’s rate is the highest level since February 2006. But unlike then, today’s inventories as extremely low, down 20% YoY for all homes and 23% for single-family homes. Relative to demand, inventories are half of what they were during that housing bubble. Adjusting for seasonality, home prices are up 15% since the May lows.

Current gasoline demand is down nearly 12% YoY, which is the second-worst reading out of pre-Covid data.

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said he plans to allow several emergency Federal Reserve lending programs to expire, despite the Fed’s urging to issue an extension. On December 31, several programs that have supported corporate credit and muni markets and that have backed loans to small and midsized businesses during the pandemic will end. The Federal Reserve issued the following statement, “The Federal Reserve would prefer that the full suite of emergency facilities established during the coronavirus pandemic continue to serve their important role as a backstop for our still-strained and vulnerable economy.” Fed Chair Powell on Tuesday commented, concerning these programs, “When the right time comes, and I don’t think that time is yet or very soon, we will put those tools away.”

As we finish the trading week, we have a very thin US economic calendar today with just the weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count data to be had.

Markets

The S&P 500 finished yesterday 0.4% higher while the Dow Jones Industrial Average limped along, up 0.2%, compared to the day’s 0.9% gain for the Nasdaq Composite Index and the 0.8% mover higher for the Russel 2000. The yield on the long bond fell to a two-week low of 1.56%, WTI crude remains around $42 per barrel, and gold fell further to $1,868 an ounce, the NYSE Bitcoin Index rose 1.7% to 18,087.7, and the VIX dropped 0.9% to 22.9.

Equities appeared to get a small bump after Senate Minority Leader Schumer reportedly said Senate Majority Leader McConnell agreed to restart stimulus talks. McConnell previously stated he wanted a smaller deal before year-end, but as we pointed out in yesterday’s Daily Markets, the window for any coronavirus relief bill before the end of 2020 is closing. The US House and Senate are out next week for the Thanksgiving holiday, and the House adjourns for the year on December 10 while the Senate does the same on December 18.

Stocks to Watch

Videogame company Roblox Corp yesterday filed for an IPO under the ticket RBLX on the New York Stock Exchange, reporting that its revenue rose 56% in 2019 and over 68% in the first nine months of 2020, surging 171% YoY. That said, it lost $86 million in 2019 and $203.2 million in the first nine months of 2020. Earlier this year, it was valued at $4 billion.

Casual apparel retailer Buckle (BKE) reported EPS of $0.85 vs. the $0.55 consensus as revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% YoY to $251 million vs. the $232.6 million consensus. Comparable store net sales for the quarter rose 12.4% YoY and online sales for the quarter rose 72.5% YoY to $46.4 million, roughly 18.5% of sales for the quarter.

Foot Locker (FL) reported October quarterly results that handily beat consensus expectations led by comp sales for the quarter that rose 7.7% YoY vs. the -1.2% consensus. During the quarter, Foot Locker opened 27 new stores, remodeled or relocated eight stores, and closed 95 stores, including 70 Runners Point stores. Exiting the quarter, it operated 3,032 stores in 27 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Given the ongoing uncertainty created by COVID-19, the company is not providing full-year 2020 guidance at this time.

Athletic specialty retailer Hibbett Sporting (HIBB) reported October quarter results that crushed consensus revenue and EPS forecasts. Comparable sales for the quarter increased 21.2% YoY, with brick-and-mortar comp sales up 17.5% and e-commerce sales up 50.7%. For the current quarter, Hibbett sees EPS of $1.00-1.10 vs. the $0.60 consensus with comp sales increasing high-single digits to low-double digits.

Reuters reports the Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan group of dozens of state attorneys general are in the final stages of filing one or more major antitrust complaints against Facebook (FB) in early December. Reuters is also reporting Vietnam has threatened to shut down Facebook in the country if it does not bow to government pressure to censor more local political content on its platform.

Intuit (INTU) reported October quarter EPS of $0.94 per share, well ahead of the $0.43 consensus as revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% YoY to $1.32 billion vs. the $1.22 billion consensus. The company issued upside guidance for its current quarter with EPS of $1.31-1.34 vs. $1.21 consensus with revenue in the range of $1.83-1.85 billion vs. the $1.81 billion consensus.

Ross Stores (ROST) reported top and bottom-line results that topped expectations for its October quarter. Per the company, "Sales trends accelerated during the third quarter following a slower start in August, driven by an improvement in our merchandise assortments, a later back-to-school season, stronger performance in our larger markets, and our return to more normal store hours." While Ross did not issue formal guidance, it shared that its month-to-date comps in November are down mid-single-digits. Management also commented it is concerned with how the upsurge of this pandemic might impact consumer demand during a highly competitive holiday shopping season.

October quarter results at Williams-Sonoma (WSM) topped revenue and EPS expectations, and the company shared it sees total revenue growth in the mid to high single digits is anticipated for the long term. Demand comparable brand revenue growth accelerated to 31% YoY, which included orders placed but not yet filled or charged to the customer in the quarter. Net comparable brand revenue grew 24.4%, with sequential and YoY acceleration in all brands, including Williams Sonoma at a record 30.4%, Pottery Barn at 24.1%, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen at 23.8%, and West Elm at 21.8%. E-commerce net comparable brand revenue growth accelerated to 49.3% with e-commerce penetration at almost 70% of total net revenues.

McAfee (MCFE) reported its first-quarter as a new public company. Revenue for the quarter increased 10% YoY to $728 million, with revenue for its Consumer business up 23% YoY to $395 million. Enterprise revenue for the quarter was $333 million, with the percentage of revenue from core Enterprise customers remaining above 80% of total Enterprise revenue. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $732-$742 million with adjusted EBITDA of $254-$264 million. McAfee also announced intentions to pay out a quarterly dividend to shareholders targets a longer-term leverage ratio below 3x of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA.

FireEye (FEYE) announced the acquisition of Respond Software, a cybersecurity investigation automation company and the creator of the Respond Analyst, and a $400 million strategic investment led by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities. FireEye intends to use the proceeds to support strategic growth initiatives, including the acquisition of Respond Software, as well as increased investment to accelerate the growth of the company's cloud, platform, and managed services portfolio.

The pandemic continues to drive creative thinking at companies, as evidenced by eBay (EBAY) opening the first drive-thru “Authentication Station” to offer people a safe and socially-distanced way to evaluate and sell their merchandise.

Accenture (ACN) acquired Arca, a Spanish engineering services company with a focus on network operations and business services, to augment its ability to drive comprehensive transformation across 5G deployment and network operations.

Armstrong World Industries (AWI) announced it will acquire California-based Arktura, LLC, a designer and fabricator of ceilings, walls, partitions, and facades.

After today’s market close, there are no corporate earnings reports expected. Investors looking to get a jump on such reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

November 23: Chicago Fed National Activity, Preliminary Markit PMIs

November 24: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

November 25: Personal Income/Spending, PCE, Retail Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, University of Michigan Sentiment, New Home Sales

November 26: Markets Closed for Thanksgiving

November 27: Black Friday

November 30: Cyber Monday

December 11: Federal government shutdown if no budget approval is achieved

Thought for the Day

“With freedom, books, flowers, and the moon, who could not be happy?” ~ Oscar Wilde

