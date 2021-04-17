Lock-and-Load Time for Big Gains

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Louis Navellier and Matt McCall made investors a large chunk of money earlier this year…in just a handful weeks. They want to do it again. Launched in mid-December, Louis’ and Matt’s co-created “Power Portfolio 2021” hit a 38.5% return in less than eight weeks. Given the size and speed of this performance, they decided to close out the portfolio in early February. In hindsight, it was amazing timing, as the Nasdaq began its slide into correction territory the very next week. But selling in February didn’t mean that Louis and Matt had turned bearish on the year. On that note, here’s Louis from his essay that we feature below in today’s Digest: A lot has changed in just the last few months since we built that original portfolio, and we are as bullish if not more so on the coming 12 months as we were back in December. Louis and Matt believe that now is the time to put chips back on the table. That’s what they’ll be discussing next Tuesday at their Road Map to Recovery event. Today, let’s get more details straight from Louis. I’ll let him take it from here. Have a good weekend, Jeff Remsburg

Get Ready for the Coming Boom

By Louis Navellier

I am very excited to announce that my InvestorPlace colleague and friend, Matt McCall, and I will be returning for a special Road Map to Recovery event next Tuesday. (Click here to reserve your spot now.)

To be honest, we didn’t expect to be getting together again so soon.

We unveiled our first Power Portfolio in mid-December with stocks we intended to hold for the coming 12 months. But we did better in less than two months than most portfolios do in an entire year.

By February 9, our Power Portfolio was up a stunning 38.5% – about 5X the market’s average annual return in just seven-and-a-half weeks.

On Wall Street, if a money manager returns 15% per year, it’s considered a fantastic performance. It can get your face on all the major investment publications. After all, the broad market returns about 7% on average, so a 15% annual return is more than double the market average.

Then you have legendary superstar investors like Warren Buffett. Buffett is widely considered to be the best investor of the past century. He’s one of the world’s richest men thanks to his ability to spot great investment opportunities. Every move he makes is followed and scrutinized.

Buffett’s long-term annual average return is roughly 20%… or about 5% better than your typical top performing Wall Street money manager who rings up a 15% return.

Our Power Portfolio earned an absolutely incredible return – a “better than Buffett” annual return – in less than two months.

We “won” the investment game in under one quarter of the allotted time, and we declared victory by taking the extraordinary profits.

A lot has changed in just the last few months since we built that original portfolio, and we are as bullish if not more so on the coming 12 months as we were back in December.

We have a lot more stimulus money being paid out. We have COVID-19 vaccines being distributed, and restrictions being relaxed. We have an economy that is reopening and primed for recovery.

And we believe we’re about to witness one of the biggest economic booms in U.S. history.

Words can’t begin to describe how much pent-up economic energy there is. And deep down, you may feel this pent-up energy, too.

For the past 12 months, millions of Americans have essentially been prisoners inside their own homes. What’s coming is the economic equivalent of a nationwide jailbreak.

We are “getting out of jail” all at once, and this will cause the entire global economy to go supernova.

And we believe the time to get positioned is right now. The reality is the opportunity is too big to pass up.

The stock market run-up we’ve seen since the COVID-19 market crash last year is just the beginning. It has the potential to send carefully selected, high-quality stocks up 300%, 500%, and even 1,000% over the next couple of years.

This is exactly what we want to talk more about on Tuesday, April 20, at 7 p.m. ET in our Road Map to Recovery event. We’d love for you to join us, so please click here now so you can reserve your spot.

The truth of the matter is it is an incredibly exciting time to invest. With a return to normal now in sight, a technological and economic boom is set to kick off in a meaningful way. That’s why we believe 2021 will be one of the greatest years to be an investor.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

