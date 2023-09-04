L'Occitane's owner decides against deal to take company private

Updates with details and background in paragraphs 3-7

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed skincare specialist L'Occitane International SA 0973.HK said on Monday its controlling shareholder had decided against a potential deal to take the company private.

L'Occitane had updated the market last month about a potential buyout offer from Chairman Reinold Geiger's investment holding company, L'Occitane Groupe SA, at no less than HK$26.00 per share.

L'Occitane Groupe SA owned 72.5% of the skincare firm at the end of May.

Shares in the Luxembourg- and Geneva-headquartered company were placed on a trading halt on Monday pending an announcement.

Last month, Bloomberg News had reported that Geiger was discussing a possible offer of about HK$35 for each L'Occitane share he doesn't already own.

The company later clarified that if a deal were to go through, the potential offer price would be no less than HK$26.00 per share.

Sources had earlier told Reuters that Geiger has also been speaking to advisers about the possibility of re-listing the skincare products group on a European exchange as soon as next year.

