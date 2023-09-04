L'Occitane's owner decides against deal to take company private

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed L'Occitane International SA 0973.HK on Monday said that its controlling shareholder has decided against a potential deal to take the skincare company private.

L'Occitane had updated the market last month about a potential buyout offer from Chairman Reinold Geiger's investment holding company, L'Occitane Groupe SA, at no less than HK$26.00 per share.

