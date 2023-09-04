L'Occitane set to open down 28.4% after owner decides against deal to take it private

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Shares of L'Occitane International SA 0973.HK are set to open down 28.4% on Tuesday after the skincare specialist said its controlling shareholder had decided against a potential deal to take the company private.

The stock is set to open at HK$19.90 ($2.54) as the shares resumed trade after a one-day suspension on Monday. That is compared to a 0.7% fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

($1 = 7.8399 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

