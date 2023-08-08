News & Insights

L’Occitane owner in advanced talks for $6.5 bln buyout - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

August 08, 2023 — 11:18 pm EDT

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - L'Occitane International SA's 0973.HK controlling shareholder is in advanced talks on a potential deal to take the skincare company private at a valuation of around $6.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Billionaire Chairman Reinold Geiger has been discussing a possible offer of about HK$35 for each L'Occitane share he doesn't already own, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The proposed bid represents a 37% premium to the company's closing price on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data.

Geiger has also been speaking to advisers about the possibility of re-listing the skincare products group on a European exchange as soon as next year, the report said.

L'Occitane did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

