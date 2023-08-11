L’Occitane confirms owner contemplating possible deal to take it private

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed L'Occitane International SA 0973.HK confirmed on Friday that its controlling shareholder is contemplating a potential deal to take the skincare company private, but said no definitive agreement has gone through in this regard.

The Luxembourg- and Geneva-headquartered firm, however, said the speculated price contained in the media reports of about HK$35 for each L'Occitane share is false and without basis.

The company said if a deal was to go through, the potential offer price would be no less than HK$26.00 per share.

