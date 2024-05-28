L’Occitane Announces Privatization Updates and Investor Caution

L’Occitane International SA (HK:0973) has released an update.

L’Occitane International S.A. has announced updates regarding a proposed privatization and subsequent share and option transactions, including the transfer and cancellation of certain shares and options following employee resignations. Investors are reminded of the conditional nature of the offers and are advised to exercise caution in their dealings with the company’s securities. The dealings are subject to specific conditions which may affect the final outcome of the offers.

