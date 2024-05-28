News & Insights

Stocks

L’Occitane Announces Privatization Updates and Investor Caution

May 28, 2024 — 11:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

L’Occitane International SA (HK:0973) has released an update.

L’Occitane International S.A. has announced updates regarding a proposed privatization and subsequent share and option transactions, including the transfer and cancellation of certain shares and options following employee resignations. Investors are reminded of the conditional nature of the offers and are advised to exercise caution in their dealings with the company’s securities. The dealings are subject to specific conditions which may affect the final outcome of the offers.

For further insights into HK:0973 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LCCTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.