Locaweb Servicos de Internet (LWSA3) Price Target Increased by 6.38% to 9.09

The average one-year price target for Locaweb Servicos de Internet (LWSA3) has been revised to 9.09 / share. This is an increase of 6.38% from the prior estimate of 8.55 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.84% from the latest reported closing price of 7.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Locaweb Servicos de Internet. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 15.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWSA3 is 0.21%, an increase of 15.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.89% to 53,993K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,937K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,754K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,685K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,667K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares, representing an increase of 88.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWSA3 by 1,535.88% over the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 2,883K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares, representing an increase of 31.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWSA3 by 24.02% over the last quarter.

