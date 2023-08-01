Locaweb Servicos de Internet (LWSA3) Price Target Decreased by 7.99% to 8.55

The average one-year price target for Locaweb Servicos de Internet (LWSA3) has been revised to 8.55 / share. This is an decrease of 7.99% from the prior estimate of 9.29 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.40% from the latest reported closing price of 7.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Locaweb Servicos de Internet. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 15.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWSA3 is 0.18%, a decrease of 29.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.05% to 57,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 6,386K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,501K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LWSA3 by 41.23% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,937K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,754K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,685K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 2,883K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares, representing an increase of 31.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWSA3 by 24.02% over the last quarter.

