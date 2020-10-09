Location-Aware IoT Essential to Reclaiming Our Workplaces

By Nadir Ali

Autumn has always been a season of transition, and that’s never been the case more so than in this year of turbulence and turmoil. As we collectively navigate an unpredictable global pandemic where all forms of physical congregation have come under scrutiny, change is undoubtedly in the air for corporate workspaces around the world.

People spend most of their lives in their workplace surrounded by colleagues, sharing space, ideas, and often germs. It is therefore unsurprising and inevitable that our corporate environment will be the one to experience the greatest transformation in the coming months and years.

As we approach the end of 2020, the working landscape is varied. Some organizations are already back in their offices, while some opted not to transition to remote work when the pandemic started, and many find themselves somewhere in the middle, adopting a hybridized working approach. While many high profile tech companies have publicly declared their intention to become remote-first work cultures beyond the current pandemic, the majority of businesses are either unlikely, or unable, to take that drastic step.

This has led to a reevaluation of how we utilize and engage with our offices, with the corporate real estate space being forced to reconsider their value proposition in a world where the concept of ‘going to work’ has been fundamentally altered. And yet, it seems to be a truth universally acknowledged that in some situations, virtual meetings cannot replace the value of in-person collaboration, with physical gatherings shining as the call to arms for a productive working session or important client meeting.

Regardless of where an organization falls on the pandemic working status spectrum - whether they use their offices daily or for occasional working groups - physical office space has not become obsolete.

Across the board, when it comes to inhabiting offices again, polls have shown that the number one priority for business leaders is ensuring that their employees and visitors are, and feel, safe as they return to their offices. It is only with the help of the Internet of Things (IoT) that we can bring our people together in the workplace with safety and confidence.

In order to keep people safe, we need to understand how people are interacting with the built environment. We need to know where people are, and have been, within our buildings, who they’ve been in contact with, and do so in a way that respects privacy. Because, without the dynamic of location-awareness, workplace readiness technology can’t effectively support contact tracing, physical distancing and sanitation protocols.

Embracing indoor intelligence helps enable businesses to monitor social distancing compliance and to measure occupancy rates and overcrowding. These technology solutions are not only designed to help keep people safe, but they will also ultimately improve workplace operations in the long-term.

These location-aware workplace readiness technologies are primed to help keep employees safe and lay the groundwork for other smart building solutions down the road. Keeping employees safe means keeping their families and communities safe by minimizing transmissions and effectively doing contact tracing if and when needed. It is especially imperative that solutions aiming to help organizations reclaim they workplaces are able to integrate with different systems, as polls indicate that business leaders are treating this as an opportunity to implement lasting technological change within their workplaces.

In a smart, integrated IoT-enabled environment, distancing guidelines information can be correlated with workplace attendance data to let workers book socially distanced rooms and desks, maintenance staff can be guided to air filters needing replacement using intelligent maps, and alerts can flag company officials as to areas needing extra cleaning due to heavy use. As with all facets of IoT technology, the magic can’t happen without interoperability. There are many puzzle pieces that must fit together to enable organizations to address short- and long-term use cases.

When asked how important including future-proof solutions and technologies in their return-to-work plans was, 95% of respondents stated that future-proof solutions were an important part of their workplace plan. This would suggest that business leaders would prefer workplace readiness technology that supports overall workplace efficiency and facilities optimization in addition to contact tracing and physical distancing measures.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented the corporate landscape with the opportunity to commence the digital transformations that have long been pushed aside. This is the time for organizations to engage in innovation in a meaningful way - a way that will serve public health interests and position organizations for long-term competitive advantage.

This autumn, transformation is in the air, and the stakes have never been higher as we reconsider and redefine our corporate offices. In these times of uncertainty and instability, we are all looking for ways to bring a sense of security to our working life. By embracing indoor intelligence, we can create a safer, more engaging workplace. If we choose not to seize this moment, it could ultimately cost us lives and future success. Location-aware IoT has a key role to play as we explore what the new normal looks like for workplaces and find ways to come together safely. The price for not leveraging these technologies to create a resilient workplace is simply too high to ignore.

Nadir Ali is CEO of Inpixon (inpixon.com, Nasdaq:INPX). Inpixon provides a suite of IoT-enabled Workplace Readiness™ tools as part of its Indoor Intelligence™ platform.

