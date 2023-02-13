Locascio Robert P Cuts Stake in LivePerson (LPSN)

Fintel reports that Locascio Robert P has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.27MM shares of LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.38MM shares and 7.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.58% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for LivePerson is $13.46. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.58% from its latest reported closing price of $14.11.

The projected annual revenue for LivePerson is $563MM, an increase of 9.01%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in LivePerson. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPSN is 0.11%, a decrease of 17.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 72,080K shares. The put/call ratio of LPSN is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Starboard Value holds 7,005K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,080K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,835K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 28.96% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,809K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 28.87% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,678K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,766K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 29.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,135K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,080K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPSN by 28.72% over the last quarter.

Liveperson Background Information

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Its 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use its conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship - a conversational relationship - with their millions of consumers. LivePerson was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2020.

