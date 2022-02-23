Localiza, Unidas close to divesting assets to get deal approval -report

SAO PAULO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian rental car companies Localiza RENT3.SA and Unidas, formally known as Companhia de Locacao das Americas LCAM3.SA are close to selling assets to get the approval of antitrust watchdog Cade for their deal, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the paper said the sale is being managed by the investment banking unit of Bank of America BAC.N and that the assets may be sold for around 4 billion reais ($791 million).

Among the companies interested are rental car companies Ouro Verde and Turbi, the paper said.

Localiza, Unidas, Ouro Verde, Turbi and Bank of America did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 5.0583 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

