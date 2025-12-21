Localiza Rent a Car S.A. - Depositary Receipt (LZRFY) Price Target Increased by 19.12% to 12.34

The average one-year price target for Localiza Rent a Car S.A. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:LZRFY) has been revised to $12.34 / share. This is an increase of 19.12% from the prior estimate of $10.36 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.04 to a high of $15.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.60% from the latest reported closing price of $7.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Localiza Rent a Car S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LZRFY is 0.00%, an increase of 35.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.52% to 42K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZRFY by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 47.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZRFY by 72.65% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LZRFY by 86.22% over the last quarter.

