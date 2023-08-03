Localiza Rent a Car (RENT3) Price Target Increased by 8.30% to 76.40

The average one-year price target for Localiza Rent a Car (RENT3) has been revised to 76.40 / share. This is an increase of 8.30% from the prior estimate of 70.54 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.51 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.65% from the latest reported closing price of 67.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Localiza Rent a Car. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RENT3 is 0.42%, an increase of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.38% to 152,851K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,900K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,805K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RENT3 by 4.56% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 10,825K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,097K shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RENT3 by 12.63% over the last quarter.

PRMSX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 10,774K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,943K shares, representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RENT3 by 16.55% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,318K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,321K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RENT3 by 0.18% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 8,462K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,918K shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RENT3 by 5.86% over the last quarter.

