Localiza Rent A Car - ADR (LZRFY) Price Target Increased by 22.22% to 16.48

The average one-year price target for Localiza Rent A Car - ADR (OTC:LZRFY) has been revised to 16.48 / share. This is an increase of 22.22% from the prior estimate of 13.48 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 20.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.67% from the latest reported closing price of 14.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Localiza Rent A Car - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LZRFY is 0.07%, an increase of 17.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 47K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Confluence Investment Management holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZRFY by 31.14% over the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FSYNX - Fidelity Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity Fund Fidelity Advisor Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity Fund: Class M holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 32.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LZRFY by 44.44% over the last quarter.

