Localiza offers to sell brand, cars to have Unidas deal approved - report

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Rental car company Localiza RENT3.SA has offered to sell the name brand of its Unidas acquisition target in order to win approval for the deal from Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE, the Valor Economico newspaper reported on Friday.

Cade is expected to give a final opinion on the deal by Jan. 6. The newspaper also said, citing sources, that Localiza had offered to sell 30,000 cars from its fleet to get the approval.

Localiza and Unidas - formally known as Companhia de Locacao das Americas LCAM3.SA - are the first and second largest car rental companies in Brazil, and the deal has been criticized by rivals such as Movida Participacoes MOVI3.SA .

Localiza and Cade did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jan Harvey)

