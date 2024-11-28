Locality Planning Energy’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Initiative

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (AU:LPE) has released an update.
Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with a total of 155,845 shares bought back on the previous day. This ongoing buy-back program highlights the company’s strategy to consolidate its share base and potentially enhance shareholder value.
