Locality Planning Energy’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Initiative

November 28, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (AU:LPE) has released an update.

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with a total of 155,845 shares bought back on the previous day. This ongoing buy-back program highlights the company’s strategy to consolidate its share base and potentially enhance shareholder value.

