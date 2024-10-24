Locality Planning Energy Reports AGM Results and Future Focus

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (AU:LPE) has released an update.

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX: LPE) has successfully carried out its Annual General Meeting, where all proposed resolutions were decided via a poll. The company, a key player in the Queensland energy market, continues to focus on providing renewable energy solutions to strata communities, enhancing shareholder value through long-term supply agreements. LPE aims to support its clients in reducing carbon footprints and energy costs with innovative, no upfront cost solutions.

