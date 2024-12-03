Locality Planning Energy Director Boosts Shareholdings

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (AU:LPE) has released an update.

Simon Tilley, a director at Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited, has increased his indirect holdings by purchasing an additional 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing his total to 22.7 million shares. This move, valued at $15,670.50, reflects Tilley’s growing confidence in the company’s prospects.

