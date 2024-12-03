Locality Planning Energy Director Boosts Shareholdings

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (AU:LPE) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Simon Tilley, a director at Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited, has increased his indirect holdings by purchasing an additional 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing his total to 22.7 million shares. This move, valued at $15,670.50, reflects Tilley’s growing confidence in the company’s prospects.
For further insights into AU:LPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.