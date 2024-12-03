News & Insights

Stocks

Locality Planning Energy Director Boosts Shareholdings

December 03, 2024 — 09:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (AU:LPE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Simon Tilley, a director at Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited, has increased his indirect holdings by purchasing an additional 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing his total to 22.7 million shares. This move, valued at $15,670.50, reflects Tilley’s growing confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:LPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.