LOCAL BOUNTI Earnings Preview: Recent $LOCL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LOCAL BOUNTI ($LOCL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $11,169,000 and earnings of -$2.93 per share.

LOCAL BOUNTI Insider Trading Activity

LOCAL BOUNTI insiders have traded $LOCL stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LOCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER CARR-SMITH sold 21,237 shares for an estimated $31,430

KATHLEEN VALIASEK (President and CFO) has made 7 purchases buying 12,925 shares for an estimated $19,317 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TRAVIS M. JOYNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 4 purchases buying 9,347 shares for an estimated $15,846 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CRAIG M. HURLBERT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 7,250 shares for an estimated $13,064 and 0 sales.

LOCAL BOUNTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of LOCAL BOUNTI stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

