Local Bounti Corp - (LOCL) Price Target Increased by 942.86% to 27.92

The average one-year price target for Local Bounti Corp - (NYSE:LOCL) has been revised to 27.92 / share. This is an increase of 942.86% from the prior estimate of 2.68 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 47.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 919.07% from the latest reported closing price of 2.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Local Bounti Corp -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 7.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOCL is 0.01%, a decrease of 33.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 22,656K shares. The put/call ratio of LOCL is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 4,680K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,324K shares, representing an increase of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCL by 39.92% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 3,653K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,632K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares, representing an increase of 27.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCL by 17.86% over the last quarter.

FSPTX - Technology Portfolio holds 1,547K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,108K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing an increase of 18.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCL by 34.82% over the last quarter.

