News & Insights

Stocks
LOCL

Local Bounti Corp - (LOCL) Price Target Increased by 942.86% to 27.92

July 06, 2023 — 10:59 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Local Bounti Corp - (NYSE:LOCL) has been revised to 27.92 / share. This is an increase of 942.86% from the prior estimate of 2.68 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 47.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 919.07% from the latest reported closing price of 2.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Local Bounti Corp -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 7.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOCL is 0.01%, a decrease of 33.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 22,656K shares. LOCL / Local Bounti Corp - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of LOCL is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LOCL / Local Bounti Corp - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 4,680K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,324K shares, representing an increase of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCL by 39.92% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 3,653K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,632K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares, representing an increase of 27.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCL by 17.86% over the last quarter.

FSPTX - Technology Portfolio holds 1,547K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,108K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing an increase of 18.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOCL by 34.82% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOCL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.