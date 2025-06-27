Locafy Shares Surge 300% Following Strategic U.S. Partnership, AI Search Solution Rollout

(RTTNews) - Locafy Ltd. (LCFY), announced Friday a strategic partnership with a leading U.S.-based reputation and review management platform, sending its stock up over 300% in intraday trading.

Under the agreement, Locafy, a software-as-a-service technology company, will syndicate digital business listings for approximately 10,000 U.S. end users, including real estate agents, mortgage brokers, and other professional service providers. The rollout is expected to expand across additional sectors in future phases.

As part of the partnership, Locafy will deploy its proprietary 'AI-Search Readiness' technology, designed to enhance visibility across AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Perplexity.

The platform includes automated landing pages optimized for AI search, as well as tools to improve rankings in local map pack and organic search results.

The company noted that its landing pages have consistently been cited as primary sources by AI systems, underscoring the technology's potential impact on local SEO and AI-based discovery.

Locafy CEO Gavin Burnett stated the solution provides small businesses with an affordable, scalable, and easy-to-deploy method for achieving online and AI search visibility.

The deal marks the Perth-based company's key milestone in U.S. expansion strategy and reinforces its broader goal of delivering high-value, AI-driven digital marketing solutions worldwide.

Founded in 2009, Locafy is a SaaS company specializing in proximity-based search engine optimization for local businesses.

Currently, LCFY is trading at $8.51, up by 231.37 percent on the Nasdaq.

