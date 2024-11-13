News & Insights

Locafy Partners with Media Giant to Boost SEO and Revenue

November 13, 2024 — 08:58 am EST

Locafy Ltd. (LCFY) has released an update.

Locafy Ltd. has announced a significant partnership with a major global media company, aiming to recover lost revenue and enhance SEO strategies in response to recent Google updates. The collaboration involves Locafy’s proprietary technology to reintegrate sponsored content and improve visibility in high-traffic sectors, offering a projected annual revenue of $500,000 in its initial phase. This initiative highlights Locafy’s commitment to providing scalable SEO solutions that help media organizations maintain relevance and profitability in the digital landscape.

