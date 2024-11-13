News & Insights

Locafy Ltd. Transitions to Global Publishing with SEO Tech

November 13, 2024 — 06:38 am EST

Locafy Ltd. (LCFY) has released an update.

Locafy Ltd., a SaaS technology leader, has reported a strategic pivot towards becoming a global publishing powerhouse by leveraging its proprietary SEO technology. Despite a 27.8% drop in operating revenue, the company is focusing on expanding its enterprise publishing efforts and automating content creation through generative AI, which has shown promising results in achieving high search rankings. This transformation aims to drive recurring revenue and enhance Locafy’s market presence.

