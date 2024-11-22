Locafy Ltd. Schedules General Meeting for Key Votes

Locafy Ltd. (LCFY) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Locafy Ltd. has announced a General Meeting for shareholders on November 26, 2024, to discuss key financial statements and consider the re-election of directors Melvin Tan and John Chegwidden. Shareholders can vote online, by proxy, or in person, and the meeting will address important governance matters that could impact the company’s strategic direction. This meeting is crucial for investors keen on understanding Locafy’s future plans and leadership structure.
For further insights into LCFY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.