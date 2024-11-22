Locafy Ltd. Schedules General Meeting for Key Votes

Locafy Ltd. (LCFY) has released an update.

Locafy Ltd. has announced a General Meeting for shareholders on November 26, 2024, to discuss key financial statements and consider the re-election of directors Melvin Tan and John Chegwidden. Shareholders can vote online, by proxy, or in person, and the meeting will address important governance matters that could impact the company’s strategic direction. This meeting is crucial for investors keen on understanding Locafy’s future plans and leadership structure.

