Locafy Ltd. Reports Strategic Shift and Financial Highlights

Locafy Ltd. ( (LCFY) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Locafy Ltd. presented to its investors.

Locafy Ltd., a globally recognized software-as-a-service company, specializes in entity-based search engine optimization technology aimed at enhancing online prominence for businesses. The company has recently transitioned into a global publishing business, leveraging its proprietary SEO technology.

In its fiscal first quarter of 2025, Locafy reported a strategic shift towards enterprise publishing and achieved several technological milestones. The company successfully integrated an article publishing solution into its platform and revitalized its online directory, scoop.com.au, to strengthen its market positioning.

Key financial highlights include a 27.8% decrease in total operating revenue and a significant drop in advertising revenue. However, the company reported an increase in services revenue by 80.3% compared to the previous year. Locafy’s focus on automation and innovation is evident in its prototype solutions using generative AI, which have shown promising results in improving search engine rankings.

Despite a net loss of $55,000 for the quarter, Locafy has reduced its operating expenses by 22.5%, mainly due to decreased employment-related and consultancy expenses. The company is poised to capitalize on its new revenue streams, with expectations for accelerated growth in the upcoming quarters.

Looking forward, Locafy aims to expand its market reach and enhance its recurring revenue streams by focusing on high-value business categories and harnessing its advanced SEO technology.

