Locafy Ltd. Eyes Growth Amid SEO Innovations

Locafy Ltd., a leader in SEO technology, has reported a transformative fiscal year with a significant 231% rise in services revenue, driven by its new performance-based revenue model and proprietary Keystone technology. Despite a decrease in overall revenue and net loss in the fourth quarter, the company has streamlined operations and is poised for growth in fiscal 2025 with innovative products like the Article Accelerator and Hotfrog Proximity Page. These strategic advancements aim to enhance Locafy’s market presence amidst evolving SEO and AI-driven content landscapes.

