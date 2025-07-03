Locafy Limited Receives Notice of Non-Compliance from Nasdaq for Filing Requirements

Locafy Limited received a Nasdaq notice for non-compliance regarding a delayed financial filing, with plans to address it.

Locafy Limited, a leader in location-based digital marketing, received a notice from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(2) due to a delayed filing of its Form 6-K, which includes the interim balance sheet and income statement for the second quarter ending December 31, 2024. Although this notice does not immediately affect the trading of Locafy’s securities, the company has 60 days, until September 1, 2025, to submit a compliance plan. If accepted, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 days for the company to regain compliance. Locafy is actively working to complete the necessary filing and is preparing to submit its compliance plan, though there is no guarantee of acceptance or compliance restoration.

Potential Positives

The Nasdaq notice does not have an immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities, which allows Locafy to manage the situation without immediate market consequences.

Locafy has 60 calendar days to submit a compliance plan, presenting an opportunity for the Company to regain compliance and extend its listing on Nasdaq.

The Company is actively working to complete the required filing and intends to submit a compliance plan, demonstrating its commitment to resolving the issue and maintaining transparency with stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

Locafy Limited is under threat of being delisted from Nasdaq due to a failure to file required financial documents, indicating potential internal issues with financial reporting.

The company is granted only 60 days to submit a compliance plan, which adds pressure to their operational and financial transparency.

There is no assurance that Nasdaq will accept Locafy's compliance plan, leaving the company's future listing status uncertain.

FAQ

What is Locafy Limited's recent Nasdaq compliance issue?

Locafy received a notice from Nasdaq for not filing a required Form 6-K for its second quarter by the deadline.

How long does Locafy have to regain Nasdaq compliance?

Locafy has 60 calendar days, until September 1, 2025, to submit a compliance plan to Nasdaq.

What will happen if Locafy’s compliance plan is accepted?

If accepted, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 days to regain compliance, until December 29, 2025.

Does this Nasdaq notice affect the trading of Locafy’s securities?

The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Locafy’s securities.

What are Locafy’s main services in digital marketing?

Locafy specializes in location-based digital marketing and helps businesses improve search engine visibility in local searches.

Full Release



PERTH, Australia, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY, “Locafy” or the “Company”)



, a globally recognized leader in location-based digital marketing, today announced that on July 1, 2025, it received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(2) (the “Rule”), as the Company has not yet filed a Form 6-K containing an interim balance sheet and income statement as of the end of its second quarter ended December 31, 2024 (the “Filing”).





The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities. Under Nasdaq’s listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days, or until September 1, 2025, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, it may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the Filing’s original due date, or until December 29, 2025, for the Company to regain compliance.





Locafy is working diligently to complete the required filing and intends to submit a compliance plan within the required timeframe. There can be no assurance that the Company's plan will be accepted or the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Rule.







About Locafy







Locafy (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) is a globally recognized software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company specializing in local search engine marketing. Founded in 2009, Locafy’s mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. The Company helps businesses and brands improve search engine relevance and visibility in proximity-based search through a fast, easy, and automated platform. For more information, please visit



www.locafy.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "subject to", "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words and include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to regain and maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market's continued listing requirements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on November 12, 2024, as amended, and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements







Investor Relations Contact:







Matt Glover





Gateway Group, Inc.





(949) 574-3860







LCFY@gateway-grp.com





