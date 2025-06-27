Locafy Limited Partners with Leading Review Management Platform to Expand U.S. Business Listing Syndication

Locafy partners to syndicate listings for U.S. businesses, enhancing visibility with AI search readiness solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Locafy Limited has announced a strategic partnership with a leading U.S. online reputation and review management platform to enhance business listing syndication for a premium segment of the partner's clients, including real estate agents and mortgage brokers. This agreement will initially cover a significant portion of the partner's U.S. customer base, with the potential for future expansion into other industries. Locafy will provide AI Search Ready landing pages and utilize innovative AI technology to improve local search rankings for clients, thereby creating a comprehensive digital marketing solution that is easy to deploy and cost-effective. The partnership aims to support Locafy's strategy of collaborating with technology providers to deliver high-value marketing solutions globally.

Potential Positives

Agreement expands U.S. business listing syndication by approximately 10,000 end users, increasing market reach.

The partnership positions Locafy's AI search readiness solutions as a value-added upsell, potentially increasing revenue streams.

Locafy's technology demonstrates high effectiveness, with landing pages cited as primary sources by major AI platforms, enhancing credibility and appeal to customers.

This strategic partnership supports the company's broader goals of deepening relationships with technology providers and expanding internationally in the digital marketing sector.

Potential Negatives

The partnership may expose Locafy to risks associated with relying on a third-party platform for business listing syndication and client engagement.

Possible over-reliance on AI technology could become a liability if it fails to perform as expected, impacting reputation and client trust.

The mention of forward-looking statements and uncertainties could create skepticism among investors regarding the company's actual performance and long-term viability.

FAQ

What is the significance of Locafy’s new partnership?

Locafy's partnership expands U.S. business listing syndication, increasing their reach to approximately 10,000 new end users.

How does Locafy enhance AI search readiness?

Locafy provides AI-ready landing pages, which are optimized for AI platforms, improving visibility in search engines.

What type of clients will benefit from Locafy's services?

Real estate agents, mortgage brokers, and professional service providers are among the clients set to benefit from the new offerings.

How does Locafy's solution improve online visibility?

Locafy syndicates business listings and utilizes AI technology to boost local search rankings for high-value keywords.

What is Locafy's mission in the digital marketing space?

Locafy aims to revolutionize the $700 billion SEO sector with innovative solutions for local search engine marketing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LCFY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $LCFY stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Agreement Expands U.S. Business Listing Syndication by Approximately 10,000 End Users









Locafy’s “AI Search Readiness” Solutions Positioned as Value-Added Upsell to Base Contract







PERTH, Australia, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY, “Locafy” or the “Company”)



, a globally recognized leader in location-based digital marketing, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with one of the United States’ foremost online reputation and review management platforms.





Under the agreement, Locafy will syndicate business listings for a premium segment of the partner’s client base, including real estate agents, mortgage brokers, and other professional service providers. The initial rollout covers a meaningful portion of the partner’s total U.S. customer footprint and establishes a foundation for broader adoption across additional industry segments. It also positions the partner to expand its engagement with Locafy by incorporating the Company’s new suite of AI search and engagement tools.





“The solution we’ve developed features a fully automated, end-to-end production process that begins with business listing content,”



said Locafy CEO Gavin Burnett.



“We don’t just syndicate listings across directories, apps, maps, search engines, and voice assistants, we also generate proprietary landing pages that are now ‘AI Search Ready.’”





“We’ve extensively tested our AI search readiness across major platforms, including ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity. Consistently, our landing pages are cited as primary sources by these AI platforms, reinforcing the effectiveness of our technology.”





In addition, Locafy is leveraging its proprietary AI search technology to boost local pack rankings in organic search for high-value keywords using these same AI-ready landing pages.





“What we believe we’ve created is the ultimate location-based digital marketing solution—syndicated business listings across major digital platforms, AI-ready landing pages that drive visibility in leading AI search engines, and proprietary technology that delivers top rankings in local map pack search results,”



said Burnett.



“That’s exactly what most small business owners are looking for when it comes to building their online presence.





“We can now make any business visible online and in AI search through a solution that is affordable, easy to deploy, and delivers fast results. What’s more, our platform can be utilized by any of our extensive citation management partners, providing significant scalability.”





“We’re thrilled to be partnering with a company widely regarded as a category leader in review and reputation management,”



Burnett added.



“This is a strategic win in the U.S. and a meaningful commercial opportunity in our home market. Our immediate focus is on delivering a high-quality solution, followed by working closely with our partner to support a seamless upgrade path for their clients to access our broader suite of AI search and engagement tools.”





This partnership supports Locafy’s broader strategy to deepen relationships with complementary technology providers, expand internationally, and deliver high-value digital marketing solutions that help customers thrive in a search-first world.







About Locafy







Locafy (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) is a globally recognized software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company specializing in local search engine marketing. Founded in 2009, Locafy’s mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. The Company helps businesses and brands improve search engine relevance and visibility in proximity-based search through a fast, easy, and automated platform. For more information, please visit



www.locafy.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “subject to”, “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on November 12, 2024, as amended, and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.







Investor Relations Contact:







Matt Glover





Gateway Group, Inc.





(949) 574-3860







LCFY@gateway-grp.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.