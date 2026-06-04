LOB's CEO Sold a sliver of His Stake — this bank's SBA connection is what makes it special

Key Points

10,000 shares were sold indirectly.

This sale represented 0.2% of total reported beneficial ownership.

Mahan retains 6,354,875 shares of Voting Common Stock indirectly, which can be converted to Common Stock.

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Chief Executive Officer James S. Iii Mahan reported the sale of 10,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) on May 14, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $362,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 10,000 Transaction value $362,260.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 6,354,875 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($36.23); post-transaction value based on May 14, 2026 market close ($36.19).

Key questions

What portion of Mahan's total holdings was affected by this transaction?

The 10,000 shares sold represent 0.2% of Mahan's total reported beneficial ownership, with no impact on his remaining 6,354,875 shares held indirectly.

The 10,000 shares sold represent 0.2% of Mahan's total reported beneficial ownership, with no impact on his remaining 6,354,875 shares held indirectly. How was the transaction structured in terms of ownership and entity attribution?

All shares sold were held indirectly through a combination of family trusts and LLCs, specifically the James S. Mahan Revocable Trust and related family entities; no direct or derivative positions were involved.

All shares sold were held indirectly through a combination of family trusts and LLCs, specifically the James S. Mahan Revocable Trust and related family entities; no direct or derivative positions were involved. Does this sale reflect a change in trading cadence or capacity constraints?

The transaction size aligns with the declining available share count, as prior filings show a cadence of regular, capacity-driven sales, culminating in the depletion of direct holdings and ongoing reductions in indirect positions.

The transaction size aligns with the declining available share count, as prior filings show a cadence of regular, capacity-driven sales, culminating in the depletion of direct holdings and ongoing reductions in indirect positions. How does the sale price compare to recent pricing levels and market performance?

The sale executed at a weighted average price of $36.23 per share on May 14, 2026, closely matched the market close of $36.19 on the same day; as of the transaction date, Live Oak Bancshares shares had returned 30.04% over the prior year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.05 billion Net income (TTM) $125.9 million Dividend yield 0.32% 1-year total return change 30.4%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 4, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

LOB offers a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and wealth management solutions.

It generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending and deposit activities, as well as fee-based services such as loan securitization and investment advisory.

The company serves individuals, small businesses, and professionals, with a focus on clients in North Carolina and select national markets.

Live Oak Bancshares is a regional banking institution with over $1.06 billion in TTM revenue and a net income of $124.10 million, reflecting a scalable business model focused on commercial clients and specialized lending. The company leverages its expertise in government-guaranteed loans and technology-driven banking services to address the needs of small businesses and professionals. Its diversified revenue streams and targeted customer base provide a competitive edge in the regional banking sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Mahan's sale was pre-scheduled under a 10b5-1 plan filed in August 2025, so there's no read-through on sentiment. Live Oak is worth evaluating on its own terms. The bank has built its business around SBA loans — the Small Business Administration's government-guaranteed lending program — which means Washington sets the terms, funding levels, and eligibility rules that determine how much business Live Oak can write. That structural dependency is real: when the program is healthy, Live Oak's model hums, generating fee income at origination while offloading the guaranteed portion of each loan to reduce credit exposure. Loan originations hit $6.21 billion in 2025, up roughly 20% from the prior year, which is a genuinely strong result. But when program funding tightens or policy shifts, the pipeline shrinks in ways management can't easily offset. At current prices the stock trades at roughly 1.45x tangible book value — a meaningful premium for a regional bank, and one that reflects that growth trajectory. That's not an unreasonable price if origination volumes hold and rates cooperate, but it leaves little room for either variable to disappoint. I’ve got this on my watchlist as I keep an eye on rates.

If you're new to evaluating bank stocks, this primer is a good place to start.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Live Oak Bancshares. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.