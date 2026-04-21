Lobo Technologies Stock Gains 68% Over Claw AI Agent Platform Upgrade

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lobo Technologies Ltd. (LOBO) are climbing about 68 percent on Tuesday morning trading after the company upgraded its Claw AI Agent Platform by introducing five new "director-level" AI advisors to help oversee core business functions and elevate the platform's capabilities from operational execution to enterprise-level strategic decision-making.

The company's shares are currently trading at $0.96 on the Nasdaq, up 68.40 percent. The stock opened at $1.1399 and has climbed as high as $1.35 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.3530 to $2.4100.

The upgrade positions LOBO among the first Nasdaq-listed manufacturing companies to establish a comprehensive, closed-loop AI Agent ecosystem encompassing both strategic decision-making and operational execution, advancing AI in manufacturing from efficiency tools to strategic partners.

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