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Lobo Technologies Stock Gains 68% Over Claw AI Agent Platform Upgrade

April 21, 2026 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lobo Technologies Ltd. (LOBO) are climbing about 68 percent on Tuesday morning trading after the company upgraded its Claw AI Agent Platform by introducing five new "director-level" AI advisors to help oversee core business functions and elevate the platform's capabilities from operational execution to enterprise-level strategic decision-making.

The company's shares are currently trading at $0.96 on the Nasdaq, up 68.40 percent. The stock opened at $1.1399 and has climbed as high as $1.35 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.3530 to $2.4100.

The upgrade positions LOBO among the first Nasdaq-listed manufacturing companies to establish a comprehensive, closed-loop AI Agent ecosystem encompassing both strategic decision-making and operational execution, advancing AI in manufacturing from efficiency tools to strategic partners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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