LOBO

LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. Reports 36.9% Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year 2024 Amid Strategic Global Expansion

April 29, 2025 — 09:41 am EDT

LOBO EV Technologies reports fiscal 2024 revenue growth of 36.9% but posts a net loss, citing expansion costs.

Quiver AI Summary

LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a revenue increase of 36.9% to $21.2 million, despite reporting a net loss of $845,841 compared to a profit of $986,471 in the previous year. The company also noted significant growth in total assets, up 22% to $24 million, and a 64.9% increase in shareholders' equity to $9.3 million. CEO Huajian Xu emphasized the company's global expansion and product innovation, especially in emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Middle Asia, while also investing heavily in R&D. Looking ahead to 2025, LOBO plans to launch AI-powered EV models, enhance operational compliance, and further penetrate international markets.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue increased by 36.9% year-over-year, demonstrating strong top-line growth.
  • Shareholders' equity rose by 64.9%, indicating improved financial stability and value for investors.
  • The significant expansion of the product portfolio and international dealer network showcases LOBO's commitment to innovation and market penetration.
  • R&D expenses surged by over 500% year-over-year, reflecting a strong focus on technological leadership and future growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss of $(845,841) in fiscal year 2024 represents a significant decline from a net income of $986,471 in fiscal year 2023, indicating potential issues with profitability that could concern investors.
  • Operating expenses increased sharply to $4.4 million, primarily due to a 500% rise in R&D expenses, which may raise concerns about financial management and sustainability, especially in context of the net loss.
  • Despite revenue growth of 36.9%, the substantial increase in costs led to an operating loss of $(1,942,858), raising questions about the effectiveness of the company's growth strategy and its ability to control expenses.

FAQ

What were LOBO's revenue figures for fiscal year 2024?

LOBO reported revenue of $21.2 million for fiscal year 2024, a 36.9% increase from 2023.

How did LOBO's net income change in 2024?

LOBO reported a net loss of $(845,841) in 2024, contrasting with a net income of $986,471 in 2023.

What strategic initiatives did LOBO announce for 2025?

LOBO plans to launch AI-powered EV models and expand its international market penetration in 2025.

How is LOBO expanding its dealer network?

LOBO expanded to over 50 international dealers across regions including ASEAN, Latin America, and Eastern Europe.

What innovations did LOBO introduce in fiscal year 2024?

LOBO introduced hundreds of new electric bicycles, tricycles, and off-highway carts in response to consumer demands.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$LOBO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $LOBO stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 16,384 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,573
  • UBS GROUP AG added 10,495 shares (+85.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,943

Full Release



WUXI, China, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: LOBO) ("LOBO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of electric two-wheelers, electric tricycles, and off-highway electric carts, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and provided an update on key strategic initiatives.




Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024:





  • Revenue

    :

    $21.2 million

    , an increase of

    36.9%

    compared to

    $15.5 million

    in fiscal year 2023.



  • Gross Profit

    :

    $2.5 million

    , an increase of

    11.2%

    from

    $2.2 million

    in fiscal year 2023.



  • Net Loss

    :

    $(845,841)

    , compared to a net income of

    $986,471

    in fiscal year 2023.



  • Cash and Cash Equivalents

    :

    $1.4 million as

    of December 31, 2024.



  • Total Assets

    :

    $24.0 million

    , up

    22.0%

    from

    $19.7 million

    as of December 31, 2023.



  • Shareholders’ Equity

    :

    $9.3 million

    , an increase of

    64.9%

    compared to

    $5.7 million

    at the end of 2023.



  • Ordinary Shares Outstanding

    :

    7,780,000

    as of December 31, 2024.






CEO Commentary:




Huajian Xu

, CEO of LOBO, commented,



“Fiscal year 2024 was a transformational year for LOBO EV Technologies. We strategically expanded our product portfolio and distribution networks internationally. Despite near-term pressure on profitability due to operational expansion and public company transition costs, our top-line growth reflects the strength of our brand and market positioning. We remain committed to driving innovation, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering sustainable value creation for our shareholders.”



"We are also proud to announce our strategic steps and penetration efforts to enter the rapidly growing market in Africa, Latin America and middle Asia countries. These business activities mark our ambitious in our mission to expand globally and deliver sustainable, eco-friendly, affordable mobility solutions to new markets and dedicate to the prosperous development of green economy."




Business Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024:




Product Innovation and Expansion





  • Expanded Portfolio

    : Introduced hundreds of new e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and off-highway electric carts to meet evolving consumer preferences.



  • Enhanced R&D Investments

    : Research and development expenses surged by over

    500%

    year-over-year, reflecting LOBO’s commitment to technological leadership.




Dealer Network and Market Expansion





  • International Reach

    : Expanded to over

    50 international dealers

    , establishing foundations in ASEAN, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle Asia and North America.


  • Brazil, Peru, Ukraine, Lithuania, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Nigeria are our critical nations and fulcrums for our distribution and market penetrations in the regional market




Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025:



LOBO plans to:




  • Launch innovative AI-powered EV models to strengthen its mobility portfolio;


  • Strengthen operational controls and regulatory compliance with U.S. GAAP and SEC standards;


  • Further penetrate international markets, particularly in Latin America and Africa as well as Southeast Asia, through strategic dealer partnerships and market-specific product launches, even building factories locally;


  • Continue investing in R&D to sustain technological leadership across the global electric mobility sector.




About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.



LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles. The Company also specializes in AI-powered multimedia interactive systems and is expanding into medical technology manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, connectivity, and automation, LOBO aims to provide intelligent, efficient, and secure mobility and healthcare solutions.


For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://loboev.io.




Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.




For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:



HORIZON IR


Michael Wei


Email: hwey@horizonconsultancy.co
































































































































































































































































































































































































LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME


(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)




For the year ended




December 31,




2024



2023

Revenues

$
21,188,606


$
15,474,918

Cost of revenues


18,731,995



13,266,821

Gross Profit



2,456,611




2,208,097










Operating expenses








Selling and marketing expenses


716,021



610,487

General and administrative expenses


2,020,003



516,187

Research and development expenses


1,663,445



262,375

Total operating expenses



4,399,469




1,389,049










Operating (loss)/income



(1,942,858

)



819,048










Other expenses (income)








Interest expense


20



7,508

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries


(836,112
)




Other income


(380,892
)


(519,784
)

Total other income, net


(1,216,984
)


(512,276
)










(loss)/Income before income tax expense



(725,874

)



1,331,324

Income tax expense


119,967



344,853

Net (loss)/Income



(845,841

)



986,471










Net (loss)/Income


(845,841
)


986,471

Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest


33,005



(16,873
)

Net (loss)/income attributable to LOBO EV Technologies LTD



(812,836

)



969,598










Net (loss)/Income



(845,841

)



986,471

Foreign currency translation adjustments



(204,541

)



(187,459

)

Total comprehensive (loss) income



(1,050,382

)



799,012

Less: Comprehensive net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


(37,574
)


12,304

Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to LOBO EV Technologies LTD


$

(1,012,808

)



786,708



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)




As of




December 31,



December 31,




2024



2023


Assets








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$
1,379,434


$
470,335

Restricted cash


510,156



-

Accounts receivable, net


1,506,894



2,532,551

Inventories, net


8,592,767



5,737,781

Short-term investments


-



56,768

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


7,689,423



7,307,478

Assets held for sale


1,527,589



-


Total current assets



21,206,263




16,104,913

Property and equipment, net


728,438



1,080,747

Intangible assets, net


871,044



1,916,362

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


1,037,883



569,462

Deferred tax assets


175,960






Total Assets



24,019,588




19,671,484











Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable

$
2,217,720


$
929,816

Advances from customers


1,843,976



1,555,424

Other current payables


1,798,252



370,913

VAT payable


550,439



6,078,846

Taxes payable


383,719



2,372,646

Amounts due to related parties


712,410



1,671,371

Short-term Loan


132,777



-

Convertible  note payable, net


12,820



-

Liabilities held for sale


5,486,344



-

Operating lease liabilities, current


768,544



362,720


Total current liabilities



13,907,001




13,341,736

Long-term Loan


236,513



140,847

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


554,366



298,961

Other payables


-



11,320


Total liabilities



14,697,880




13,792,864











Commitments and contingencies


-



-











Equity:








Common stock* (par value of $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 8,630,000 and 6,400,000 ordinary shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; 7,780,000and 6,400,000 ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)


8,630



6,400

Additional paid-in capital


8,781,273



3,013,333

Retained earnings


644,930



2,490,044

Accumulated other comprehensive income


(577,762
)


(377,790
)

Statutory reserve


464,637



521,566


Total LOBO EV Technologies LTD’s shareholders’ equity



9,321,708




5,653,553

Non-controlling interest


-



225,067


Total Equity



9,321,708




5,878,620











Total Liabilities and Equity


$

24,019,588



$

19,671,484































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)




2024



2023


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net income


(845,841
)


986,471

Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities








Depreciation and amortization


1,004,089



722,778

Gain on disposal of property and equipment


(17,815
)




Changes in fair value of short-term investments


(15,632
)




Gain on sale of long-term investments


-



13,319

Amortization of operating lease Right-of-use assets, nets


370,283



181,791

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries


(836,112
)


-

Unrealized loss on assets held for sale


455,938



-

Amortization of Convertible Note issuance cost


11,970



-

Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities








Accounts receivable


617,183



437,684

Inventories


(4,658,182
)


(2,038,096
)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(2,426,075
)


(4,021,436
)

Deferred tax asset


(178,494
)




Accounts payable


1,386,960



(816,530
)

Advance from customers


1,577,166



1,409,334

Other current payables


27,650



(42,482
)

VAT payable


108,456



1,222,130

Taxes payable


815,440



649,355

Operating lease Liabilities


(332,159
)


(120,936
)


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(2,935,174

)



(1,416,618

)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Interest-free loan to related parties


-



(16,896,831
)

Interest-free loan repaid by related parties


-



20,319,617

Purchase of short-term investment


(125,075
)


(70,275
)

Sale of short-term investment


71,869



-

Proceeds from sale of long-term equity investments


94,640



-

Purchase of property and equipment


(325,257
)


(314,197
)

Purchase of intangible assets


-



(985,995
)

Additional consideration paid for Reorganization


-



(1,437,646
)


Net cash used in investing activities



(283,823

)



614,673











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Proceeds of interest-free loan from related parties


8,747,287



4,811,327

Repayments of interest-free loan to related parties


(9,246,025
)


(3,658,828
)

Proceeds from issuance of convertible note, net of issuance costs


1,500,850



-

Repayments of short-term borrowings






(197,715
)

Proceeds from short-term loan


190,277





Proceeds of long-term borrowings


239,919



141,225

Proceeds from additional paid in capital


-



-

Proceeds from IPO


3,180,963



-


Net cash provided by financing activities



4,613,271




1,096,009











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


24,983



(6,558
)











NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



1,419,255




287,506

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period


470,335



182,829


CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period



1,889,590




470,335











RECONCILATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period








Cash, cash equivalents


470,335



182,829

Restricted cash


-



-


CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period



470,335




182,829











RECONCILATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period








Cash, cash equivalents


1,379,434



470,335

Restricted cash


510,156



-


CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period



1,889,590




470,335











SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION








Cash paid during the period for:








Income taxes


(657
)


(239
)

Interest


(20
)


408











NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS








Addition of Right-of-use assets, nets


999,805



273,334

Liabilities incurred for purchase of property and equipment


-



-

Fair value adjustment for Pre-Delivery Shares related to the issuance of Convertible Note


1,499,150



-

Other payables released from the sale of property and equipment


19,456



-

Other payables released from the sale of subsidiaries


1,183,624



-









