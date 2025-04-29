LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. Reports 36.9% Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year 2024 Amid Strategic Global Expansion

LOBO EV Technologies reports fiscal 2024 revenue growth of 36.9% but posts a net loss, citing expansion costs.

LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a revenue increase of 36.9% to $21.2 million, despite reporting a net loss of $845,841 compared to a profit of $986,471 in the previous year. The company also noted significant growth in total assets, up 22% to $24 million, and a 64.9% increase in shareholders' equity to $9.3 million. CEO Huajian Xu emphasized the company's global expansion and product innovation, especially in emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Middle Asia, while also investing heavily in R&D. Looking ahead to 2025, LOBO plans to launch AI-powered EV models, enhance operational compliance, and further penetrate international markets.

Revenue increased by 36.9% year-over-year, demonstrating strong top-line growth.

Shareholders' equity rose by 64.9%, indicating improved financial stability and value for investors.

The significant expansion of the product portfolio and international dealer network showcases LOBO's commitment to innovation and market penetration.

R&D expenses surged by over 500% year-over-year, reflecting a strong focus on technological leadership and future growth opportunities.

Net loss of $(845,841) in fiscal year 2024 represents a significant decline from a net income of $986,471 in fiscal year 2023, indicating potential issues with profitability that could concern investors.

Operating expenses increased sharply to $4.4 million, primarily due to a 500% rise in R&D expenses, which may raise concerns about financial management and sustainability, especially in context of the net loss.

Despite revenue growth of 36.9%, the substantial increase in costs led to an operating loss of $(1,942,858), raising questions about the effectiveness of the company's growth strategy and its ability to control expenses.

What were LOBO's revenue figures for fiscal year 2024?

LOBO reported revenue of $21.2 million for fiscal year 2024, a 36.9% increase from 2023.

How did LOBO's net income change in 2024?

LOBO reported a net loss of $(845,841) in 2024, contrasting with a net income of $986,471 in 2023.

What strategic initiatives did LOBO announce for 2025?

LOBO plans to launch AI-powered EV models and expand its international market penetration in 2025.

How is LOBO expanding its dealer network?

LOBO expanded to over 50 international dealers across regions including ASEAN, Latin America, and Eastern Europe.

What innovations did LOBO introduce in fiscal year 2024?

LOBO introduced hundreds of new electric bicycles, tricycles, and off-highway carts in response to consumer demands.

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $LOBO stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 16,384 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,573

UBS GROUP AG added 10,495 shares (+85.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,943

WUXI, China, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: LOBO) ("LOBO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of electric two-wheelers, electric tricycles, and off-highway electric carts, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and provided an update on key strategic initiatives.







Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024:











Revenue



:



$21.2 million



, an increase of



36.9%



compared to



$15.5 million



in fiscal year 2023.



: , an increase of compared to in fiscal year 2023.





Gross Profit



:



$2.5 million



, an increase of



11.2%



from



$2.2 million



in fiscal year 2023.



: , an increase of from in fiscal year 2023.





Net Loss



:



$(845,841)



, compared to a net income of



$986,471



in fiscal year 2023.



: , compared to a net income of in fiscal year 2023.





Cash and Cash Equivalents



:



$1.4 million as



of December 31, 2024.



: of December 31, 2024.





Total Assets



:



$24.0 million



, up



22.0%



from



$19.7 million



as of December 31, 2023.



: , up from as of December 31, 2023.





Shareholders’ Equity



:



$9.3 million



, an increase of



64.9%



compared to



$5.7 million



at the end of 2023.



: , an increase of compared to at the end of 2023.





Ordinary Shares Outstanding



:



7,780,000



as of December 31, 2024.













CEO Commentary:









Huajian Xu



, CEO of LOBO, commented,





“Fiscal year 2024 was a transformational year for LOBO EV Technologies. We strategically expanded our product portfolio and distribution networks internationally. Despite near-term pressure on profitability due to operational expansion and public company transition costs, our top-line growth reflects the strength of our brand and market positioning. We remain committed to driving innovation, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering sustainable value creation for our shareholders.”





"We are also proud to announce our strategic steps and penetration efforts to enter the rapidly growing market in Africa, Latin America and middle Asia countries. These business activities mark our ambitious in our mission to expand globally and deliver sustainable, eco-friendly, affordable mobility solutions to new markets and dedicate to the prosperous development of green economy."







Business Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024:









Product Innovation and Expansion











Expanded Portfolio



: Introduced hundreds of new e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and off-highway electric carts to meet evolving consumer preferences.



: Introduced hundreds of new e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and off-highway electric carts to meet evolving consumer preferences.





Enhanced R&D Investments



: Research and development expenses surged by over



500%



year-over-year, reflecting LOBO’s commitment to technological leadership.









Dealer Network and Market Expansion











International Reach



: Expanded to over



50 international dealers



, establishing foundations in ASEAN, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle Asia and North America.



: Expanded to over , establishing foundations in ASEAN, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle Asia and North America.



Brazil, Peru, Ukraine, Lithuania, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Nigeria are our critical nations and fulcrums for our distribution and market penetrations in the regional market









Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025:







LOBO plans to:







Launch innovative AI-powered EV models to strengthen its mobility portfolio;



Launch innovative AI-powered EV models to strengthen its mobility portfolio;



Strengthen operational controls and regulatory compliance with U.S. GAAP and SEC standards;



Strengthen operational controls and regulatory compliance with U.S. GAAP and SEC standards;



Further penetrate international markets, particularly in Latin America and Africa as well as Southeast Asia, through strategic dealer partnerships and market-specific product launches, even building factories locally;



Further penetrate international markets, particularly in Latin America and Africa as well as Southeast Asia, through strategic dealer partnerships and market-specific product launches, even building factories locally;



Continue investing in R&D to sustain technological leadership across the global electric mobility sector.









About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.







LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles. The Company also specializes in AI-powered multimedia interactive systems and is expanding into medical technology manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, connectivity, and automation, LOBO aims to provide intelligent, efficient, and secure mobility and healthcare solutions.





For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://loboev.io.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.







For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:







HORIZON IR





Michael Wei





Email: hwey@horizonconsultancy.co

















LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)



























For the year ended

























December 31,

























2024

















2023















Revenues









$





21,188,606













$





15,474,918













Cost of revenues













18,731,995

















13,266,821













Gross Profit















2,456,611





















2,208,097























































Operating expenses









































Selling and marketing expenses













716,021

















610,487













General and administrative expenses













2,020,003

















516,187













Research and development expenses













1,663,445

















262,375













Total operating expenses















4,399,469





















1,389,049























































Operating (loss)/income















(1,942,858









)

















819,048























































Other expenses (income)









































Interest expense













20

















7,508













Gain on disposal of subsidiaries













(836,112





)

























Other income













(380,892





)













(519,784





)









Total other income, net













(1,216,984





)













(512,276





)

















































(loss)/Income before income tax expense















(725,874









)

















1,331,324















Income tax expense













119,967

















344,853













Net (loss)/Income















(845,841









)

















986,471























































Net (loss)/Income













(845,841





)













986,471













Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest













33,005

















(16,873





)









Net (loss)/income attributable to LOBO EV Technologies LTD















(812,836









)

















969,598























































Net (loss)/Income















(845,841









)

















986,471















Foreign currency translation adjustments















(204,541









)

















(187,459









)











Total comprehensive (loss) income















(1,050,382









)

















799,012















Less: Comprehensive net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests













(37,574





)













12,304













Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to LOBO EV Technologies LTD











$









(1,012,808









)

















786,708



































































LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)



















As of

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















Assets











































Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





1,379,434













$





470,335













Restricted cash













510,156

















-













Accounts receivable, net













1,506,894

















2,532,551













Inventories, net













8,592,767

















5,737,781













Short-term investments













-

















56,768













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













7,689,423

















7,307,478













Assets held for sale













1,527,589

















-















Total current assets

















21,206,263





















16,104,913















Property and equipment, net













728,438

















1,080,747













Intangible assets, net













871,044

















1,916,362













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net













1,037,883

















569,462













Deferred tax assets













175,960































Total Assets

















24,019,588





















19,671,484

























































Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity











































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





2,217,720













$





929,816













Advances from customers













1,843,976

















1,555,424













Other current payables













1,798,252

















370,913













VAT payable













550,439

















6,078,846













Taxes payable













383,719

















2,372,646













Amounts due to related parties













712,410

















1,671,371













Short-term Loan













132,777

















-













Convertible note payable, net













12,820

















-













Liabilities held for sale













5,486,344

















-













Operating lease liabilities, current













768,544

















362,720















Total current liabilities

















13,907,001





















13,341,736















Long-term Loan













236,513

















140,847













Operating lease liabilities, non-current













554,366

















298,961













Other payables













-

















11,320















Total liabilities

















14,697,880





















13,792,864

























































Commitments and contingencies















-

















-























































Equity:











































Common stock* (par value of $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 8,630,000 and 6,400,000 ordinary shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; 7,780,000and 6,400,000 ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)













8,630

















6,400













Additional paid-in capital













8,781,273

















3,013,333













Retained earnings













644,930

















2,490,044













Accumulated other comprehensive income













(577,762





)













(377,790





)









Statutory reserve













464,637

















521,566















Total LOBO EV Technologies LTD’s shareholders’ equity

















9,321,708





















5,653,553















Non-controlling interest













-

















225,067















Total Equity

















9,321,708





















5,878,620

























































Total Liabilities and Equity













$









24,019,588

















$









19,671,484



































































LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)



















2024

















2023

















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











































Net income













(845,841





)













986,471













Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities









































Depreciation and amortization













1,004,089

















722,778













Gain on disposal of property and equipment













(17,815





)

























Changes in fair value of short-term investments













(15,632





)

























Gain on sale of long-term investments













-

















13,319













Amortization of operating lease Right-of-use assets, nets













370,283

















181,791













Gain on disposal of subsidiaries













(836,112





)













-













Unrealized loss on assets held for sale













455,938

















-













Amortization of Convertible Note issuance cost













11,970

















-













Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities









































Accounts receivable













617,183

















437,684













Inventories













(4,658,182





)













(2,038,096





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(2,426,075





)













(4,021,436





)









Deferred tax asset













(178,494





)

























Accounts payable













1,386,960

















(816,530





)









Advance from customers













1,577,166

















1,409,334













Other current payables













27,650

















(42,482





)









VAT payable













108,456

















1,222,130













Taxes payable













815,440

















649,355













Operating lease Liabilities













(332,159





)













(120,936





)











Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

















(2,935,174









)

















(1,416,618









)





















































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











































Interest-free loan to related parties













-

















(16,896,831





)









Interest-free loan repaid by related parties













-

















20,319,617













Purchase of short-term investment













(125,075





)













(70,275





)









Sale of short-term investment













71,869

















-













Proceeds from sale of long-term equity investments













94,640

















-













Purchase of property and equipment













(325,257





)













(314,197





)









Purchase of intangible assets













-

















(985,995





)









Additional consideration paid for Reorganization













-

















(1,437,646





)











Net cash used in investing activities

















(283,823









)

















614,673

























































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











































Proceeds of interest-free loan from related parties













8,747,287

















4,811,327













Repayments of interest-free loan to related parties













(9,246,025





)













(3,658,828





)









Proceeds from issuance of convertible note, net of issuance costs













1,500,850

















-













Repayments of short-term borrowings





























(197,715





)









Proceeds from short-term loan













190,277





























Proceeds of long-term borrowings













239,919

















141,225













Proceeds from additional paid in capital













-

















-













Proceeds from IPO













3,180,963

















-















Net cash provided by financing activities

















4,613,271





















1,096,009

























































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents















24,983





















(6,558





)



















































NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

















1,419,255





















287,506















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period













470,335

















182,829















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period

















1,889,590





















470,335

























































RECONCILATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period











































Cash, cash equivalents













470,335

















182,829













Restricted cash













-

















-















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period

















470,335





















182,829

























































RECONCILATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period











































Cash, cash equivalents













1,379,434

















470,335













Restricted cash













510,156

















-















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period

















1,889,590





















470,335

























































SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION











































Cash paid during the period for:









































Income taxes













(657





)













(239





)









Interest













(20









)













408























































NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS











































Addition of Right-of-use assets, nets













999,805

















273,334













Liabilities incurred for purchase of property and equipment













-

















-













Fair value adjustment for Pre-Delivery Shares related to the issuance of Convertible Note













1,499,150

















-













Other payables released from the sale of property and equipment













19,456

















-













Other payables released from the sale of subsidiaries













1,183,624





















-



















