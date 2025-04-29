LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. Reports 36.9% Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year 2024 Amid Strategic Global Expansion

LOBO EV Technologies reports fiscal 2024 revenue growth of 36.9% but posts a net loss, citing expansion costs.
LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a revenue increase of 36.9% to $21.2 million, despite reporting a net loss of $845,841 compared to a profit of $986,471 in the previous year. The company also noted significant growth in total assets, up 22% to $24 million, and a 64.9% increase in shareholders' equity to $9.3 million. CEO Huajian Xu emphasized the company's global expansion and product innovation, especially in emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Middle Asia, while also investing heavily in R&D. Looking ahead to 2025, LOBO plans to launch AI-powered EV models, enhance operational compliance, and further penetrate international markets.
Potential Positives
- Revenue increased by 36.9% year-over-year, demonstrating strong top-line growth.
- Shareholders' equity rose by 64.9%, indicating improved financial stability and value for investors.
- The significant expansion of the product portfolio and international dealer network showcases LOBO's commitment to innovation and market penetration.
- R&D expenses surged by over 500% year-over-year, reflecting a strong focus on technological leadership and future growth opportunities.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss of $(845,841) in fiscal year 2024 represents a significant decline from a net income of $986,471 in fiscal year 2023, indicating potential issues with profitability that could concern investors.
- Operating expenses increased sharply to $4.4 million, primarily due to a 500% rise in R&D expenses, which may raise concerns about financial management and sustainability, especially in context of the net loss.
- Despite revenue growth of 36.9%, the substantial increase in costs led to an operating loss of $(1,942,858), raising questions about the effectiveness of the company's growth strategy and its ability to control expenses.
FAQ
What were LOBO's revenue figures for fiscal year 2024?
LOBO reported revenue of $21.2 million for fiscal year 2024, a 36.9% increase from 2023.
How did LOBO's net income change in 2024?
LOBO reported a net loss of $(845,841) in 2024, contrasting with a net income of $986,471 in 2023.
What strategic initiatives did LOBO announce for 2025?
LOBO plans to launch AI-powered EV models and expand its international market penetration in 2025.
How is LOBO expanding its dealer network?
LOBO expanded to over 50 international dealers across regions including ASEAN, Latin America, and Eastern Europe.
What innovations did LOBO introduce in fiscal year 2024?
LOBO introduced hundreds of new electric bicycles, tricycles, and off-highway carts in response to consumer demands.
$LOBO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $LOBO stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 16,384 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,573
- UBS GROUP AG added 10,495 shares (+85.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,943
Full Release
WUXI, China, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: LOBO) ("LOBO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of electric two-wheelers, electric tricycles, and off-highway electric carts, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and provided an update on key strategic initiatives.
Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024:
Revenue
:
$21.2 million
, an increase of
36.9%
compared to
$15.5 million
in fiscal year 2023.
Gross Profit
:
$2.5 million
, an increase of
11.2%
from
$2.2 million
in fiscal year 2023.
Net Loss
:
$(845,841)
, compared to a net income of
$986,471
in fiscal year 2023.
Cash and Cash Equivalents
:
$1.4 million as
of December 31, 2024.
Total Assets
:
$24.0 million
, up
22.0%
from
$19.7 million
as of December 31, 2023.
Shareholders’ Equity
:
$9.3 million
, an increase of
64.9%
compared to
$5.7 million
at the end of 2023.
Ordinary Shares Outstanding
:
7,780,000
as of December 31, 2024.
CEO Commentary:
Huajian Xu
, CEO of LOBO, commented,
“Fiscal year 2024 was a transformational year for LOBO EV Technologies. We strategically expanded our product portfolio and distribution networks internationally. Despite near-term pressure on profitability due to operational expansion and public company transition costs, our top-line growth reflects the strength of our brand and market positioning. We remain committed to driving innovation, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering sustainable value creation for our shareholders.”
"We are also proud to announce our strategic steps and penetration efforts to enter the rapidly growing market in Africa, Latin America and middle Asia countries. These business activities mark our ambitious in our mission to expand globally and deliver sustainable, eco-friendly, affordable mobility solutions to new markets and dedicate to the prosperous development of green economy."
Business Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024:
Product Innovation and Expansion
Expanded Portfolio
: Introduced hundreds of new e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and off-highway electric carts to meet evolving consumer preferences.
Enhanced R&D Investments
: Research and development expenses surged by over
500%
year-over-year, reflecting LOBO’s commitment to technological leadership.
Dealer Network and Market Expansion
International Reach
: Expanded to over
50 international dealers
, establishing foundations in ASEAN, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle Asia and North America.
Brazil, Peru, Ukraine, Lithuania, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Nigeria are our critical nations and fulcrums for our distribution and market penetrations in the regional market
Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025:
LOBO plans to:
Launch innovative AI-powered EV models to strengthen its mobility portfolio;
Strengthen operational controls and regulatory compliance with U.S. GAAP and SEC standards;
Further penetrate international markets, particularly in Latin America and Africa as well as Southeast Asia, through strategic dealer partnerships and market-specific product launches, even building factories locally;
Continue investing in R&D to sustain technological leadership across the global electric mobility sector.
About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.
LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles. The Company also specializes in AI-powered multimedia interactive systems and is expanding into medical technology manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, connectivity, and automation, LOBO aims to provide intelligent, efficient, and secure mobility and healthcare solutions.
For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://loboev.io.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.
For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:
HORIZON IR
Michael Wei
Email: hwey@horizonconsultancy.co
LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)
For the year ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Revenues
$
21,188,606
$
15,474,918
Cost of revenues
18,731,995
13,266,821
Gross Profit
2,456,611
2,208,097
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing expenses
716,021
610,487
General and administrative expenses
2,020,003
516,187
Research and development expenses
1,663,445
262,375
Total operating expenses
4,399,469
1,389,049
Operating (loss)/income
(1,942,858
)
819,048
Other expenses (income)
Interest expense
20
7,508
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
(836,112
)
Other income
(380,892
)
(519,784
)
Total other income, net
(1,216,984
)
(512,276
)
(loss)/Income before income tax expense
(725,874
)
1,331,324
Income tax expense
119,967
344,853
Net (loss)/Income
(845,841
)
986,471
Net (loss)/Income
(845,841
)
986,471
Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest
33,005
(16,873
)
Net (loss)/income attributable to LOBO EV Technologies LTD
(812,836
)
969,598
Net (loss)/Income
(845,841
)
986,471
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(204,541
)
(187,459
)
Total comprehensive (loss) income
(1,050,382
)
799,012
Less: Comprehensive net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(37,574
)
12,304
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to LOBO EV Technologies LTD
$
(1,012,808
)
786,708
LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,379,434
$
470,335
Restricted cash
510,156
-
Accounts receivable, net
1,506,894
2,532,551
Inventories, net
8,592,767
5,737,781
Short-term investments
-
56,768
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,689,423
7,307,478
Assets held for sale
1,527,589
-
Total current assets
21,206,263
16,104,913
Property and equipment, net
728,438
1,080,747
Intangible assets, net
871,044
1,916,362
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
1,037,883
569,462
Deferred tax assets
175,960
Total Assets
24,019,588
19,671,484
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,217,720
$
929,816
Advances from customers
1,843,976
1,555,424
Other current payables
1,798,252
370,913
VAT payable
550,439
6,078,846
Taxes payable
383,719
2,372,646
Amounts due to related parties
712,410
1,671,371
Short-term Loan
132,777
-
Convertible note payable, net
12,820
-
Liabilities held for sale
5,486,344
-
Operating lease liabilities, current
768,544
362,720
Total current liabilities
13,907,001
13,341,736
Long-term Loan
236,513
140,847
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
554,366
298,961
Other payables
-
11,320
Total liabilities
14,697,880
13,792,864
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Equity:
Common stock* (par value of $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 8,630,000 and 6,400,000 ordinary shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; 7,780,000and 6,400,000 ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)
8,630
6,400
Additional paid-in capital
8,781,273
3,013,333
Retained earnings
644,930
2,490,044
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(577,762
)
(377,790
)
Statutory reserve
464,637
521,566
Total LOBO EV Technologies LTD’s shareholders’ equity
9,321,708
5,653,553
Non-controlling interest
-
225,067
Total Equity
9,321,708
5,878,620
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
24,019,588
$
19,671,484
LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
(845,841
)
986,471
Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
1,004,089
722,778
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(17,815
)
Changes in fair value of short-term investments
(15,632
)
Gain on sale of long-term investments
-
13,319
Amortization of operating lease Right-of-use assets, nets
370,283
181,791
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
(836,112
)
-
Unrealized loss on assets held for sale
455,938
-
Amortization of Convertible Note issuance cost
11,970
-
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities
Accounts receivable
617,183
437,684
Inventories
(4,658,182
)
(2,038,096
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,426,075
)
(4,021,436
)
Deferred tax asset
(178,494
)
Accounts payable
1,386,960
(816,530
)
Advance from customers
1,577,166
1,409,334
Other current payables
27,650
(42,482
)
VAT payable
108,456
1,222,130
Taxes payable
815,440
649,355
Operating lease Liabilities
(332,159
)
(120,936
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(2,935,174
)
(1,416,618
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Interest-free loan to related parties
-
(16,896,831
)
Interest-free loan repaid by related parties
-
20,319,617
Purchase of short-term investment
(125,075
)
(70,275
)
Sale of short-term investment
71,869
-
Proceeds from sale of long-term equity investments
94,640
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(325,257
)
(314,197
)
Purchase of intangible assets
-
(985,995
)
Additional consideration paid for Reorganization
-
(1,437,646
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(283,823
)
614,673
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds of interest-free loan from related parties
8,747,287
4,811,327
Repayments of interest-free loan to related parties
(9,246,025
)
(3,658,828
)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible note, net of issuance costs
1,500,850
-
Repayments of short-term borrowings
(197,715
)
Proceeds from short-term loan
190,277
Proceeds of long-term borrowings
239,919
141,225
Proceeds from additional paid in capital
-
-
Proceeds from IPO
3,180,963
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
4,613,271
1,096,009
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
24,983
(6,558
)
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
1,419,255
287,506
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period
470,335
182,829
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
1,889,590
470,335
RECONCILATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period
Cash, cash equivalents
470,335
182,829
Restricted cash
-
-
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period
470,335
182,829
RECONCILATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
Cash, cash equivalents
1,379,434
470,335
Restricted cash
510,156
-
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
1,889,590
470,335
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid during the period for:
Income taxes
(657
)
(239
)
Interest
(20
)
408
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS
Addition of Right-of-use assets, nets
999,805
273,334
Liabilities incurred for purchase of property and equipment
-
-
Fair value adjustment for Pre-Delivery Shares related to the issuance of Convertible Note
1,499,150
-
Other payables released from the sale of property and equipment
19,456
-
Other payables released from the sale of subsidiaries
1,183,624
-
