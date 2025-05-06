LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. Projects 41.5% Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year 2025 Amid International Expansion Plans

LOBO EV Technologies projects a 41.5% revenue increase for 2025, driven by strong electric vehicle sales and international expansion.

Quiver AI Summary

LOBO EV Technologies Ltd., a prominent manufacturer of electric two-wheelers and related products, has forecasted revenue between $28 million and $30 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, marking a 41.5% increase from 2024's projected results. This growth is attributed to strong sales in key markets and expected net income of approximately $3 million due to improved operational efficiency. CEO Huajian Xu emphasized the company's commitment to responsible scaling as it explores high-potential markets, particularly in Latin America and Eastern Europe. The company is also enhancing production capabilities and innovation with new product launches, including a high-speed electric motorcycle. Currently, LOBO's stock valuation is considered low, reflecting 1x price-to-earnings and 0.2x price-to-sales ratios, which may not fully represent its operational strength and growth potential.

Potential Positives

LOBO anticipates significant revenue growth for 2025, projecting a 41.5% increase to between $28 million and $30 million USD compared to estimated 2024 results.

The company expects to achieve a record net income of approximately $3 million USD, indicating improved operational efficiency.

LOBO plans to accelerate international expansion, particularly targeting the growing Latin American market and building on previous successes in Eastern Europe.

New product innovations, including a high-speed electric motorcycle, have received positive market feedback, supporting the expansion of high-margin product lines.

Potential Negatives

The company’s valuation is described as "deeply discounted," which may suggest a lack of investor confidence in its future performance or potential risks that could deter investment.

There are significant uncertainties highlighted in the forward-looking statements, indicating that actual results could differ due to risks such as regulatory approvals and market conditions, which may create hesitation among stakeholders.

While anticipated revenue growth is noted, the projected revenue of $28 million to $30 million may still indicate challenges in reaching higher sales figures in a competitive market.

FAQ

What financial guidance has LOBO EV Technologies provided for 2025?

LOBO expects revenue between $28 million and $30 million for 2025, a 41.5% increase from 2024.

How does LOBO plan to expand internationally?

LOBO is focused on accelerating international expansion by tapping into high-potential markets like Latin America.

What factors are driving LOBO's growth in 2025?

Key growth drivers include rising demand for electric vehicles, enhanced production efficiency, and continuous product innovation.

What is the projected net income for LOBO in 2025?

LOBO anticipates a record net income of approximately $3 million USD, reflecting operational efficiency.

Where can I find more information about LOBO EV Technologies?

More information is available on LOBO's official websites: https://www.loboebike.com and https://loboev.io.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LOBO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $LOBO stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 16,384 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,573

UBS GROUP AG added 10,495 shares (+85.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,943

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WUXI, China, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: LOBO) ("LOBO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of electric two-wheelers, electric tricycles, and off-highway electric carts, today released its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, along with strategic plans to accelerate international expansion.





LOBO anticipates full-year 2025 revenue between $28 million and $30 million USD, representing a projected 41.5% increase over estimated 2024 results of $21.2 million. This growth is supported by strong sales of electric bikes and tricycles across its key markets.





The Company also expects to deliver a record net income of approximately $3 million USD, reflecting increased operational efficiency and disciplined growth execution.





“We are scaling responsibly while seizing opportunities in high-potential markets,” said Mr. Huajian Xu, CEO of LOBO Technologies. “Our mobility solutions are built for both urban and rural communities, and we’re just beginning to unlock our global potential. The company is currently trading at a deeply discounted valuation—just 1x price-to-earnings (P/E) and 0.2x price-to-sales (P/S)—figures that significantly understate the strength of our operational performance and the robustness of our long-term growth prospects.”





Key Growth Drivers for 2025







Rising global demand for affordable electric two- and three-wheeled vehicles











Rising global demand for affordable electric two- and three-wheeled vehicles



The rapidly growing Latin American market, with a population of 660 million and strong purchasing power, has become a major revenue source following the success in Eastern Europe.











The rapidly growing Latin American market, with a population of 660 million and strong purchasing power, has become a major revenue source following the success in Eastern Europe.



Enhanced production efficiency and improved gross margins through IT infrastructure upgrades, enabling better cost control and higher operational efficiency.









Continued investment in product innovation and intelligent mobility systems. For example, at the 2025 China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), the company’s newly launched high-speed electric motorcycle, capable of reaching 160 km/h, received strong market feedback. Additionally, the launch of recreational four-wheelers and smart products has further driven the growth of high-margin product lines.













About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.







LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles. The Company also specializes in AI-powered multimedia interactive systems and is expanding into medical technology manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, connectivity, and automation, LOBO aims to provide intelligent, efficient, and secure mobility and healthcare solutions.





For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://loboev.io.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.







For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:







HORIZON IR





Michael Wei





Email: hwey@horizonconsultancy.co



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.