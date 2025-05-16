LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge Over Bid Price Requirement

LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. received Nasdaq non-compliance notice for minimum bid price, with a 180-day period to regain compliance.

Quiver AI Summary

LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. announced that it received a notification letter from Nasdaq indicating noncompliance with the minimum bid price requirement, as its ordinary shares traded below $1.00 for 33 consecutive business days. The company has a compliance period of 180 days, until November 10, 2025, to bring its share price back above the minimum threshold. If the share price meets the requirement for 10 consecutive days during this period, Nasdaq will confirm compliance. Should LOBO fail to regain compliance, it may be eligible for an additional extension but must notify Nasdaq of its plans, which could include a reverse stock split. The company is focused on monitoring its share price and exploring options to address the situation. LOBO is known for its electric mobility products and is expanding into medical technology, leveraging advanced AI and automation.

Potential Positives

LOBO has been granted a 180-calendar-day compliance period by Nasdaq to regain the minimum bid price requirement, providing the company with a clear opportunity to rectify the situation.

The notice from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the company's listing or trading of its shares, allowing it to continue its operations without disruption.

LOBO plans to actively monitor its stock price and explore various strategies to achieve compliance, indicating a proactive approach to management and investor communication.

Potential Negatives

The company has received a notification from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, which could jeopardize its listing status if not addressed.

The closing bid price of the company's shares has been below $1.00 for 33 consecutive business days, reflecting potentially negative investor sentiment and market performance.

The need for a potential reverse stock split to regain compliance suggests significant ongoing financial issues for the company.

FAQ

What notification did LOBO EV Technologies receive from Nasdaq?

LOBO received a notification indicating non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, as its shares were below $1.00 for 33 consecutive days.

What is the compliance period for LOBO to meet Nasdaq requirements?

LOBO has a 180-calendar-day compliance period until November 10, 2025, to regain compliance with the bid price requirement.

What happens if LOBO doesn't regain compliance?

If LOBO does not regain compliance, it may be eligible for an additional 180-day extension, subject to meeting other listing standards.

Does the notification affect LOBO’s current listing or share trading?

The notice has no immediate effect on LOBO's listing or the trading of its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq.

What is LOBO EV Technologies focused on besides e-vehicles?

LOBO also specializes in AI-powered multimedia systems and is expanding into medical technology manufacturing.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LOBO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $LOBO stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 16,384 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,414

UBS GROUP AG added 208 shares (+0.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WUXI, China, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the “Company”) today announced that it received a notification letter dated



May 13, 2025



from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the



minimum bid price requirement



set forth in



Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2)



for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.





According to the letter, the



closing bid price



of the Company’s ordinary shares was below



$1.00



per share for



33 consecutive business days



, from



March 26, 2025 to May 12, 2025



.





The notice has



no immediate effect



on the Company’s listing or the trading of its ordinary shares on Nasdaq. Under Nasdaq Listing Rule



5810(c)(3)(A)



, the Company has a



180-calendar-day compliance period



, or until



November 10, 2025



, to regain compliance. If at any time during this period the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares is at least $1.00 for



a minimum of 10 consecutive business days



, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation that the Company has regained compliance with the bid price requirement.





If the Company does not regain compliance by the end of the initial compliance period, it may be eligible for an additional 180-calendar-day extension, subject to meeting the continued listing standards for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (excluding the bid price requirement). In that case, the Company must also provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency, including through a potential reverse stock split if necessary.





The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares and will consider all available options to regain compliance within the applicable grace periods.







About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.







LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles. The Company also specializes in AI-powered multimedia interactive systems and is expanding into medical technology manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, connectivity, and automation, LOBO aims to provide intelligent, efficient, and secure mobility and healthcare solutions.





For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://loboev.io.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.







For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:







HORIZON IR





Michael Wei





Email: hwey@horizonconsultancy.co



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.