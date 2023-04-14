US Markets
L

Loblaw to spend $1.5 bln to expand business in Canada, create 6,000 jobs

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

April 14, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

April 14 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd L.TO on Friday said it would spend C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) to expand its business in 2023 and create more than 6,000 new jobs in retail, supply chain, technology and construction in Canada.

The Canadian retailer's investment comes at a time when it is seeing strength in its pharmacy business, as well as a steady demand for groceries amid rising fears of a recession.

Loblaw also expects to use the investment to grow and improve its stores; it said it will open 38 new or relocated stores and renovate or convert nearly 600 others.

Currently, the retailer's network of corporate and independent operations employs about 220,000 Canadians.

In February, the company had forecast annual earnings above analysts' expectations after it posted upbeat fourth-quarter results, helped by steady demand for groceries, cough and cold medicines, as well as high-margin beauty and cosmetics products.

($1 = 1.3319 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

L

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.