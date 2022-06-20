Loblaw To Remove Single-use Plastic Shopping Bags From Stores By Early 2023

(RTTNews) - Canadian food and pharmacy company Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) announced it has planned to eliminate all single-use plastic shopping bags by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The company specified that it will remove single-use plastic shopping bags from its corporate and franchise grocery stores, pharmacies, and PC Express service across the country.

Loblaw said the adoption of a plastic bag fee led to a 70% decline in the use of plastic bags in its stores, and shoppers have turned to the iconic PC reusable bag and plastic bins as sustainable alternatives.

Customers have already rallied around reusable bags, the company noted.

