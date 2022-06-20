Markets

Loblaw To Remove Single-use Plastic Shopping Bags From Stores By Early 2023

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canadian food and pharmacy company Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) announced it has planned to eliminate all single-use plastic shopping bags by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The company specified that it will remove single-use plastic shopping bags from its corporate and franchise grocery stores, pharmacies, and PC Express service across the country.

Loblaw said the adoption of a plastic bag fee led to a 70% decline in the use of plastic bags in its stores, and shoppers have turned to the iconic PC reusable bag and plastic bins as sustainable alternatives.

Customers have already rallied around reusable bags, the company noted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular