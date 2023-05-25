Loblaw To Buy Five Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks From Kenworth

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO), a Canadian food and pharmacy retailer, announced Thursday plans to purchase five Class 8 T680 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles or FCEV from Kenworth. The vehicles add to the firm's growing zero-emission fleet as it works to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Kenworth's T680 FCEV is powered by Toyota fuel cell technology, and is equipped with Toyota's 310kW Dual Motor Assembly.

The vehicles, with a range of over 700 kilometers, are expected to provide Loblaw with greater flexibility to complete long-haul zero-emission deliveries.

Loblaw said the hydrogen FCEV trucks add to its growing zero-emission fleet.

Loblaw was the first Canadian organization to sign a letter of intent to purchase these hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, as part of its plan to adopt new technology to help meet its environmental goals.

Earlier this year, the company put its first two electric commercial Class 8 day-cab vehicles on the road. They made short-haul deliveries from its Boucherville, Quebec distribution centre to stores within the Greater Montreal Area.

In addition to the five hydrogen FCEVs from Kenworth, the company has around 35 battery electric vehicles on order from various manufacturers, with many expected to be on the road by the end of 2024.

The purchase is in line with the company's efforts to pursue a zero-emissions long-haul fleet builds on a commitment to electrify its fleet of short-haul day-cab trucks by 2030.

