L

Loblaw reports higher quarterly sales on strong demand for groceries, drugs

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 03, 2023 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd L.TO on Wednesday reported first-quarter sales rose 6%, helped by strong demand for essential goods including groceries and drugs.

The company's first-quarter revenue rose to C$13 billion ($9.54 billion) from C$12.26 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3625 Canadian dollars)

