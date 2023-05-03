Loblaw reports higher quarterly sales on strong demand for groceries, drugs

May 3 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd L.TO on Wednesday reported first-quarter sales rose 6%, helped by strong demand for essential goods including groceries and drugs.

The company's first-quarter revenue rose to C$13 billion ($9.54 billion) from C$12.26 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3625 Canadian dollars)

