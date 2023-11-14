News & Insights

Loblaw Recalls PC Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins Due To Possible Almonds Presence

November 14, 2023 — 08:25 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies Ltd. has recalled PC Milk Chocolate Covered Raisins, 908 g, UPC: 060383982034, with a best before date of 2024 JL 08. The recall is due to the possibility that the product may contain chocolate-covered almonds.

There have been no reported cases of illness relating to the product.

The company said the product was sold across Canada at Superstore, Fortinos, Loblaws, Valu-Mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, Nofrills, Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, ProvigoMC, MaxiMC, AxepMC, IntermarcheMC, Extra Foods, Real Canadian Wholesale Club.

The company advised that the customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund.

