Markets

Loblaw Recalls PC Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast For Undeclared Mustard

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling select PC Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast, 730g packages, citing the presence of an undeclared allergen.

The products contain mustard, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. They are marked with incorrect UPC: 0 60383 20663, with expiration date of October 13, 2020.

The products were sold between September 15, 2020 and September 25, 2020 at Axep, Maxi, Provigo, Intermarche and affiliated independent stores in Quebec.

All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund, the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular