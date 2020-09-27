Loblaw Recalls PC Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast For Undeclared Mustard

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling select PC Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast, 730g packages, citing the presence of an undeclared allergen.

The products contain mustard, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. They are marked with incorrect UPC: 0 60383 20663, with expiration date of October 13, 2020.

The products were sold between September 15, 2020 and September 25, 2020 at Axep, Maxi, Provigo, Intermarche and affiliated independent stores in Quebec.

All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund, the company said in a statement.

