Loblaw Recalls PC Gluten Free Chicken Strips, 600g For Undeclared Gluten

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies has recalled select units of PC Gluten Free Chicken Strips, 600g packages saying the product might contain undeclared gluten or wheat.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency recommended individuals with celiac disease, or others with gluten-related disorders, to not consume the product as it may contain undeclared gluten.

The impacted product has a "best by" date of April 20, 2021 and could be identified by the UPC 0 60383 20488 4.

The products were sold between August 1, 2020 and August 28, 2020 at some stores in Ontario, Atlantic, Québec and West.

The company said that all affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.