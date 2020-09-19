Loblaw Recalls PC Blue Menu Artichoke Asiago Dip For Undeclared Egg

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling select PC Blue Menu Artichoke Asiago Dip, 227g packages citing the presence of an undeclared allergen.

The products contain egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. They are marked with incorrect UPC code of 0 60383 03697 3 and with expiration date of October 31, 2020.

The products were sold between September 8, 2020 and September 17, 2020 at stores in Ontario. Atlantic, and Québec.

All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund, Loblaw said in a statement.

