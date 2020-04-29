Markets

Loblaw Q1 Profit Increases

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) reported that its first-quarter net earnings available to common shareholders were C$240 million, an increase of C$42 million, or 21.2% from the prior year. Earnings per common share were C$0.66, up 24.5% from the previous year. Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders of the company were C$352 million representing an increase of C$62 million, or 21.4%.

First quarter financial results reflect an estimated increase in sales of about C$751 million and net earnings per common share of C$0.14 related to the significant increase in initial demand for grocery and pharmacy products in March following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.

Revenue was C$11.80 billion, an increase of 10.7% from the prior year.

