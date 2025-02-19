Loblaw Plans To Pump $10 Bln Into Canadian Economy Over Next Five Years

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO), Wednesday announced the decision to invest more than $10 billion into the Canadian economy by 2030, including $2.2 billion in 2025, which is expected to create 8,000 jobs over the years.

The planned investments include construction of 80 new stores, renovation of more than 300 grocery and pharmacy locations, and continued development of the company's modernized supply chain.

With this investment, Loblaw expects to improve access to more affordable food and healthcare services for Canadians.

Loblaw's stock closed at C$179.08, up 0.40 percent on the Toronto.

